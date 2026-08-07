Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Micky van de Ven has an ‘agreement’ with Tottenham Hotspur over a new contract and has backed them to make a £60m signing.

Injuries plagued Van de Ven during the 2025/26 campaign, and his absence was sorely felt as Tottenham battled to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

When fit, Van de Ven remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and it seemed inevitable for a while that he would pursue an exit from Tottenham in this transfer window.

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported last month that he has been tempted to change his mind on staying at Tottenham and could now sign a new contract, partly because he has been impressed with their transfer business in this window.

READ: £35m Tottenham star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd against De Zerbi’s wishes

The report explained:

‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs believe the transformation under De Zerbi has significantly altered Van de Ven’s thinking. ‘Indeed, there has already been encouraging communication with the player’s representatives during the summer, prompting the club to prepare formal negotiations over a new deal. There is confidence internally that the Netherlands international can now be persuaded to remain in North London.’

On Thursday, journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update, claiming Van de Ven was now closing in on a new deal at Tottenham.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Micky Van de Ven is in talks with Spurs to sign a new contract. Discussions have been positive. An agreement is getting closer, although nothing is done yet.’

READ MORE: Tottenham told unlikely route in which they could ‘push’ for title as ‘perfect’ striker identified

Fabrizio Romano reveals Micky van de Ven ‘agreement’ and Savinho update

Now, Romano has revealed that the club and player have a ‘verbal agreement’ over a new long-term contract.

Romano said on X: ‘Breaking: Tottenham reach verbal agreement on new deal with Micky van de Ven!

‘Same process as Pedro Porro: key players for De Zerbi and the club, never been for sale this summer.

‘New long term contract with salary rise agreed at #THFC.’

Regarding signings, Tottenham have brought in six new players in this window, having landed Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

And it appears that their focus for the remainder of this window will be to strengthen on the flanks and up front, with Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo mooted as leading targets.

Savinho is a long-term target and talks over a move to Spurs have rumbled on throughout this summer window, but Romano is confident that the north London club will sign him.

READ NEXT: Michael Owen ‘can see’ Tottenham signing ‘consistently poor’ Liverpool man

Man City reportedly want £60m for Savinho and are waiting to sign a replacement before letting him leave, though Romano insists Spurs have a ‘very, very good chance’ of signing him.

Romano said: “I think at the end of the [summer] transfer window, Savinho has very, very good chances to join Tottenham [Hotspur].

“I don’t expect any surprises here.”