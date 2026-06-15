According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘entered the race’ to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tottenham narrowly avoided disaster at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, having secured Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was drafted in on a lucrative contract in the final weeks of the season to save Spurs, and he just made enough of an impact to edge out West Ham in the race to avoid relegation.

But this does not make up for how shambolic Spurs were for most of the season, and De Zerbi made it clear after their survival that they need to be busy in this transfer window.

De Zerbi was presumably given a lot of assurances regarding transfers when he joined Spurs, and they do seem more ambitious in this window.

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The north London side have already struck deals to sign Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, while they are also working to sign Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha.

And now, it has emerged that they are making an audacious move for Newcastle standout Tonali, who has been heavily linked with several Big Six clubs in recent months.

Despite selling Anthony Gordon, Newcastle remain at risk of losing Tonali following their failure to qualify for Europe ahead of next season.

Spurs ‘enter the race’ to sign Sandro Tonali

In recent weeks, Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City have been mooted as destinations for Tonali, but Romano revealed on Monday evening that Spurs are another contender for the centre-midfielder.

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Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali!

‘De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level.

‘Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions.’

In recent days, Romano has also revealed that Man Utd are no longer a contender to sign Tonali this summer.

“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”

Romano added: “Manchester United are not going for Sandro Tonali at this stage. The intention of Manchester United is not to proceed.

“Manchester United has been interested in Tonali for some time, and he’s been on Manchester United’s shortlist, but now Manchester United believe that the player is too expensive.”