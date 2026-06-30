Fabrizio Romano has named Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘next’ transfer target after Matheus Fernandes, who is ‘set for a medical’.

Spurs are really not messing around in this summer’s transfer window, with the north London side so far doing the most business of the Big Six clubs.

After avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign, Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have made four signings. They have bought Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while they have landed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Tottenham have also been targeting Man City star Savinho, but they have recently been focused on overhauling their midfield.

They have been linked with several options, but they have made a serious play for Fernandes and have now beaten Manchester United to sign him in a deal worth £85m.

Several reputable reporters stated on Monday that Spurs have reached an agreement with West Ham, and Sky Sports are now reporting that he is ‘set for a medical’ to complete this move.

READ: Tottenham agree to pay Newcastle more than £100m for Sandro Tonali after personal terms sealed

And Fabrizio Romano has now stated that Tottenham will turn their focus back to landing Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

“Tottenham arrived with an £85 million guaranteed fixed fee, no add-ons, no future-sell-on clauses. West Ham got the guarantee they wanted. I told you the price three or four weeks ago: £85 million to sign Matheus Fernandes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“And now the player has been signed for £85 million. I told you in a video two days ago that the payment terms would be important — they didn’t want a structure with too many add-ons or complicated routes to the price.

“Now the price has been reached in full: £85 million, for a player strongly wanted by Roberto De Zerbi.

“We’ll keep following the next moves, because Tottenham remain in conversations with Newcastle over Sandro Tonali. We’ll have to see how that develops too. But for sure they’re working hard to rebuild the midfield.”

Tottenham “optimistic” over Sandro Tonali

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has stated that Spurs are “optimistic” over signing Tonali and their “idea” is to sign both players.

“Spurs view Sandro Tonali as a separate transfer to Mateus Fernandes. Idea is to do both,” Jacobs said on X.

READ MORE: Man Utd choose next midfield target after Fernandes blow as three reasons for joining Spurs revealed



“Manchester City the other club tracking Tonali. #MCFC also want a second midfielder after Elliot Anderson.”

Speaking on Monday, Jacobs said: “Spurs continue in talks to sign Sandro Tonali and are optimistic the Italian midfielder wants to join.

“Roberto De Zerbi is understood to a key factor in his decision-making process. Manchester City and Arsenal also hold an interest.

“Newcastle United have already rejected one formal offer worth around £80m, but club-to-club negotiations are ongoing.

“Separate from Mateus Fernandes where Spurs and Manchester United are both in talks with West Ham.”

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