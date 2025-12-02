Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Manchester United feel that their first 2026 signing is a “hidden gem” and has been likened to a Chelsea star.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market over the past year as they have looked to build a squad that’s equipped to thrive in Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim can prove to be a success at Old Trafford, but Man Utd have done a lot of positive transfer business after finishing 15th and failing to win a trophy last season.

INEOS offloaded most of their deadwood to raise funds, with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho among those to leave.

This enabled Man Utd to spend around £230m on signings in the summer, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens their most notable additions.

These additions have helped to improve Man Utd, but Amorim remains under scrutiny and more upgrades are required if they are to challenge for major trophies within the next couple of years.

A new centre-midfielder remains a priority for Man Utd, but they have also looked to build for the future by signing up-and-coming talents.

Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco is set to be their next signing of this ilk, with Romano revealing last week that the Red Devils have already ‘sealed a deal’ with a view to making the signing official at the start of 2026.

Now, Romano has explained why Man Utd have signed Orozco, with it noted that INEOS feel they have “found a hidden gem”.

“A young talent is coming and Manchester United hope he could be the new Caicedo or this kind of deal for the future,” Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast.

“Of course, it’s about potential and developing this boy, but his name is ‘Cristian Orozco’.

“The club believes they found a hidden gem.”

Man Utd are also looking to sign a more established midfielder to strengthen in this department and it has been widely reported that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are among their targets.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer’ worth 70 million euros (£61.5m) to sign Wharton, who has become their ‘priority target’.

