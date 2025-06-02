Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are preparing to present a contract ‘plan’ to Cristiano Ronaldo and have added a Liverpool player to their summer shortlist.

Ronaldo is out of contract in Saudi Arabia at the end of June, and he recently hinted that his Al Nassr journey is coming to an end.

He wrote on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

There have been strong links to clubs competing in this summer’s Club World Cup, with Brazilian side Botafogo and Mexican outfit Monterrey – where ex-Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos currently plays – reportedly serious contenders.

One particularly interesting story last week claimed that Crystal Palace owner John Textor had offered Ronaldo a stake in the Premier League club as part of a lucrative proposal to join Botafogo, who are owned by Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings.

Transfer journalist Jorge Nicola reported that the 40-year-old has been offered “a percentage of shares”, with Textor eager to sign the Manchester United legend ahead of the Club World Cup.

“This offer includes the possibility of becoming a partner with John Textor in his clubs,” Nicola said.

“Ronaldo continues to play at a very high level and Al-Nassr has suggested an extension there worth €16.5 million a month [£88m].

“John Textor’s Botafogo proposal is similar, not in terms of value, but in terms of a percentage of shares.

“Ronaldo has not yet responded but there is an enormous expectation of seeing him become a Botafogo player for the Club World Cup.”

When asked about the club’s reported interest, Botafogo coach Renato Paiva said: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

Now, Fabrizio Romano has offered an update (of sorts) on Ronaldo’s future, slightly contradicting the Portuguese striker’s cryptic social media post.

Romano reports that Al Nassr will ‘present their plan’ to Ronaldo in the hope of agreeing a new deal, with ‘changes’ planned at the club to help persuade him to stay.

Romano also claims that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been added to Al Nassr’s summer shortlist, along with Feyenoord defender David Hancko and a ‘world-class midfielder’.

The Italian transfer expert posted on X:

‘Al Nassr are set to present their plan to Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to get new deal sorted. The club’s preparing changes to get Cristiano’s green light… and sign new contract to continue at Al Nassr. Luis Diaz, David Hancko, world class midfielder and more targets have been added to summer shortlist.’

