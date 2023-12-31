Transfer expert reveals Spurs ‘agree personal terms’ with top target as Levy haggles with club

Radu Dragusin is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed personal terms with Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and are trying to land him for €5million less than his asking price.

Dragusin joined Genoa from Juventus for €5.5m in the summer after spending a year on loan at the club.

The Romanian international has massively impressed for the Rossoblu and looks set to leave in January.

He has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent weeks but it is Tottenham who are leading the race with the winter transfer window opening on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this month that Spurs director Johan Lange was in attendance to watch the 21-year-old play against Juventus in Serie A with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo higher on Ange Postecoglou’s wishlist at the time.

Since then, things have moved pretty quickly.

On Friday, the Italian journalist said talks to sign Dragusin were on after Postecoglou ‘approved’ the signing.

And on Saturday, it was confirmed that the Romanian centre-back has ‘said yes’ to joining the Premier League side.

Romano is back with another update, confirming that personal terms have been agreed on a long-term contract.

It is added that Genoa are eager to receive €30m for Dragusin, with Spurs hoping to seal a deal worth €25m.

Daniel Levy is always keen to save money whenever possible and negotiations with Genoa will be no different.

Spurs have signed a player from Serie A in every season since 2021/22, when they brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

In the summer, Kulusevski’s move became permanent and Postecoglou also completed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Postecoglou’s men face an in-form Bournemouth side in the Premier League on Sunday and the Australian manager says it is “super” to have Bentancur back in the starting XI after missing six matches through injury.

“It is super,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s match. “He’s had a good training week and we had a good chat with him yesterday and he’s keen to get back.

“All of the injured lads are a bit frustrated. Having fresh legs with him and Gio [Giovani Lo Celso] in the middle will help us.”

On facing Bournemouth, Postecoglou said: “They have been good for a while. We played Everton here last game and they were similar.

“We know it is going to be a challenge but that is the Premier League. Every game is an opportunity to stumble. We’re going to have to be at our best to get a result.”

