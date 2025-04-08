Renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has teased Borussia Dortmund wonderkid and ‘England’s next superstar’ Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah when the talented Egyptian eventually leaves Liverpool.

News broke on Tuesday that Salah, third on Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer list, is in the process of agreeing a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield.

Confirmation of a new contract will be met with widespread celebration across the red half of Merseyside, yet that doesn’t change the fact that preperations for life after Salah must begin soon.

Writing in his Give Me Sport newsletter, Romano said: “He’s been on Chelsea’s list for months now, Liverpool have been scouting him too. It’s gonna be interesting to see Borussia Dortmund’s stance, but for sure JBG will be one to watch in the summer. There’s already movement in terms of calls and inquiries.”

Football365 reported on Liverpool‘s interest in the England youth international in October, with his performances since only echoing calls for a move to the Premier League.

Gittens, still only 20 years old and previously referred to as ‘England’s next superstar’ by Get German Football News, is enjoying his fourth season playing senior football in the Bundesliga, weighing in with 12 goals and three assists so far this campaign.

He wouldn’t be the first English talent to develop at Dortmund before commanding a big move, with Jadon Sancho spending time at the German club before his return to the Premier League, and most notably, Jude Bellingham making the move from Championship side Birmingham City before eventually ending up at Real Madrid.

The talented youngster from Berkshire spent the formative years of his career honing his skills in Reading’s academy, until giants Man City swooped in and secure his signature as a 14-year-old.

Rhys Denton, a long-serving coach at Reading’s academy, once said: “It’s clear for everybody to see that he’s a talented player. He’s got that directness, he wants to beat a player and he gets people excited. I don’t think you can put a ceiling on those types of players.”

“For a wide player, you’re looking for somebody who can dominate one-v-one and it was clear that he had those traits in abundance, so we tried to encourage him to play with freedom,”

His two-year spell at the Etihad came to an end when he joined Dortmund in 2020, where, despite a disrupted start due to the COVID 19 pandemic and a torn ligament, Bynoe-Gittens quickly established himself as a first-team regular and made over 50 appearances as a teenager.

Continuing in his praise for Bynoe-Gittens, Denton said: “You want those players to have the confidence and feel free to go again, and again, and again, and Jamie was really relentless with it. He wanted to have the ball, he wanted to travel with it and beat players, but he also had a lens on being productive.

“He wanted to score a goal, he wanted to assist his team-mates, he wanted to be that exciting player who got people out of their chairs.”

It’s exactly that sort of silky play that’s attracted suitors from around Europe and drawn comparisons to Ballon d’Or contender Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool may need to act fast to secure his services with Chelsea and Real Madrid reportedly among numerous interested parties.