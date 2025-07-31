According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha amid interest from Manchester United.

This summer transfer window has been frustrating for Spurs as they have missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White, who has penned a new contract after Nottingham Forest made a tapping-up accusation.

Still, the north London outfit have spent £120m on signings this summer as they have landed Mohammed Kudus, while Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso have joined the club permanently after last season’s loans.

Now, Tottenahm have turned their attention to signing former Fulham star Palhinha, who has reportedly featured on a midfield shortlist for Man Utd.

Last summer, the 30-year-old left Fulham to join Bayern Munich for a potential overall fee of £47m, but he is set for a return to the Premier League after only making 25 appearances for the Bundesliga champions in the 2024/25 campaign.

On Thursday, Spurs moved to the front of the queue for Palhinha’s signature, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealing ‘advanced talks’ over the transfer.

He revealed:

‘Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over the loan signing of Joao Palhinha, according to Sky in Germany. ‘Sky Sports News understands it would be a straight loan as it stands without an option or an obligation to buy.’

Transfer expert Romano subsequently revealed that Palhinha has ‘agreed personal terms’ ahead of a move to Spurs, who will ‘cover his salary’. He has also confirmed two details regarding the structure of the deal.

He tweeted: ‘Tottenham have agreed personal terms with João Palhinha and are in advanced talks with Bayern.

‘Initial loan for Palhinha… and understand the agreement will also include a buy option clause, not mandatory. Spurs will cover his salary, deal at final stages.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: ‘Joao Paulinha close to joining Spurs on an initial loan.

‘Paulinha has already agreed to the move. Parties now finalising a potential buy option.

‘As revealed, Paulinha told Spurs he’s keen to move permanently, but loan formula will remain.’

This deal is a huge boost for Spurs, but two players are close to leaving the Premier League giants as a move to the MLS is in the works.