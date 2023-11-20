Romano’s ‘update’ on Man Utd duo ‘disappoints’ supporters as European giants plot January swoop

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Serie A giants Juventus have “asked for information” on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has not featured for Man Utd since the end of August as he has fallen out with head coach Erik ten Hag, who is the second favourite in the Premier League sack race.

The pair butted heads after Sancho was omitted from United’s squad for their trip to Arsenal at the start of September. The winger claimed that he has been made to be a “scapegoat” by Ten Hag and has since refused to apologise for this social media outburst.

Sancho is expected to leave Man Utd in January. He has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund and the Saudi Pro League but Juventus are also monitoring his situation.

Romano understands that Juventus are “considering a loan move” for Sancho in January but regarding the deal, he “doesn’t have anything just yet”.

“I recently revealed that Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho as they consider a loan move for January, but I’m afraid fans asking me for updates since then are going to be disappointed because I don’t have anything just yet,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I don’t expect much to change very soon either because the key point with United right now is there will likely be changes to the board under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it will take some time to decide what to do. Juve are still there, though, waiting to understand the conditions of a potential January deal.”

Anthony Martial is also being linked with a move elsewhere but Romano has indicated that the Frenchman “is not out of the project” at United.

“Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I’m told he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag, he’s not out of the project,” Romano added.

“Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations.”

Earlier this year, United legend Dwight Yorke suggested that Martial should already know that his time at the Premier League giants “is done”.

“Martial has been here for seven years now, he’s looked good in spells and was very promising,” Yorke told Lord Ping.

“But you can’t be going on loan at the age of 26 or 27, that’s for people who are 21 years old or younger. Once Martial went on loan, that should have indicated that his time is done at the club, like how it did when Jesse Lingard went on loan.”