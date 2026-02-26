Fabrizio Romano has quashed reports that Manchester United will pursue Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven in the summer transfer window.

Van de Ven has been one of Tottenham‘s standout players since his arrival in the summer of 2023.

His performances helped the Londoners win last season’s Europa League, but he has been unable to lift them up the Premier League table.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the top flight and only four points above the relegation zone after 27 games.

Their dismal form this campaign means Van de Ven and some of his team-mates, such as Cristian Romero, could leave in the summer.

There would almost certainly be a mass exodus should Spurs get relegated to the Championship.

Van de Ven has attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid and, regardless of Spurs’ top-flight status, could move on this year.

A move to United or Liverpool would be a tough pill to swallow for Spurs fans, but Madrid could pounce after missing out on free-agent targets Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi.

And in another boost (of sorts) for Spurs, a move to Old Trafford looks unlikely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, selling Romero and Van de Ven is not something Spurs would consider, and there is nothing “serious or concrete” regarding a transfer to United.

“I do not see Tottenham selling both of them,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This would not be Tottenham’s style, but there is obviously a lot of attention on the players because they are among the best centre-backs in the world. And so several clubs are following these situations.

“On Van de Ven and Manchester United, these rumours in the last 24 to 48 hours, coming from England – I received many questions – but guys, I’m not aware of anything really serious or concrete at this stage.”

Romano continued: “Appreciating Micky van de Ven is absolutely normal because he is one of the best defenders around, so it’s absolutely normal to have these kinds of stories involving many clubs.

“But at the moment, as I keep telling you – and I told you here on the channel for some time – the focus for Man Utd and the big spending is going to be on midfielders. Man Utd want to invest in midfielders.

“Could Man Utd sign a defender? I think it’s a possibility in the summer.

“Let’s see what happens with Harry Maguire – if he’s going to stay or leave. But at the moment, for Micky van de Ven and United, there is nothing really serious or concrete.”

