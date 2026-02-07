Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero will be banned for four matches after being sent off during his side’s 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

Earlier this week, Romero made the headlines for hitting out at Tottenham’s board over a “disgraceful” lack of backing in the transfer market, while he cost his side against Man Utd.

There was not a great deal between Spurs and Man Utd before Romero was sent off for a rash challenge on Casemiro, which led to the Red Devils running out 2-0 winners via goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

Romero’s challenge would typically result in a three-match ban, but he will be absent for game as he has already been sent off once this season.

And he has been criticised by former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, who claims the centre-back “killed his team” against Man Utd.

“Romero’s focus should be on playing football first and foremost. today he killed his team making that challenge,” Sutton said on BBC Sport.

“People have been throwing the blame for Tottenham’s problems at the manager but there’s a guy, a World Cup winner, that should be leading by example.”

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, meanwhile, confirmed after the match that Romero “apologised” to his teammates.

“He is disappointed because he knows this red card could have been avoided so he apologised,” Vicario said.

He is our captain and today he made a mistake but we know the player he is and he is going to come back stronger and help us massively throughout the season.”

Frank also spoke on the red card and explained why he was “very proud” of his players despite the defeat leaving them only nine points clear of the bottom three.

“I think the first 30 minutes were a good away performance at a difficult place against a team with confidence in them and flow. Then after the red card, I am very proud of the players,” Frank said on TNT Sport.

“The resilience, staying in the game mentality, still being a threat at times trying to create something. Very proud of them. Then, of course we just made the three offensive subs and then we concede the second.

“I think the last 60/70 minutes, we were playing with 10 men. They put everything into it. Very proud of the fans. You could hear them loud throughout the game.

“No, because that was the error they could explore. It can always happen, of course. You can play 10 against 11. Of course, that was the area that got a little bit exposed.

“Cristian first and foremost, there is no intention to do the follow through and get a red. He clearly goes for the ball. Unfortunately, the way the rules are, it becomes a red. Cristian apologised to his team-mates in the dressing room.

“It is, but it is what it is. We need to deal with it. I think a big area we’ve been working hard on is the resilience. We didn’t get the result out of it today, but what they showed out there on the pitch today, the players, was incredible. We need to focus on Newcastle on Tuesday night.

“Just focus on the next game. That is Newcastle on Tuesday night.”

