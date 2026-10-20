Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool ‘feedback’ on permanent Ronald Araujo deal with Barcelona – ‘I am told’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ronald Araujo is very happy at Liverpool, but the transfer guru has said that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, have not made a decision on whether or not they will make his loan deal with Barcelona permanent.

Araujo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as the manager in the summer of 2026, have the option to make the defender’s loan deal permanent for £47.1million.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international centre-back has done well for Liverpool so far and has established himself as an important player for the Reds.

Araujo has scored one goal and given one assist in 10 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Araujo is very happy at Liverpool, who themselves are pleased with how things are going but have yet to decide whether or not they will trigger the clause to keep him at Anfield on a permanent deal.

READ: Big Midweek: Bayern Munich v Arsenal, Florian Wirtz, Man Utd, Pierre Sage

Liverpool happy with Ronald Araujo – Fabrizio Romano

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you that Ronald Araujo is very happy.

“It’s like fresh air.

“At Liverpool, it was not easy for Araujo to leave Barcelona because Araujo loves Barca.

“Araujo was a captain; Araujo was a big friend of all his teammates.

“So, Araujo loves life at Barcelona, but now he’s very happy at Liverpool.

READ MORE: Andoni Iraola bites back over Wirtz monotony as Liverpool boss hints at shock Villarreal selection

“The connection has been very good with the fans.

“So, the Araujo situation is definitely one to watch for 2027.”

Romano said: “Today Ronald Araujo speaking to the press said it’s too early, I don’t know what’s going to happen, I am very happy here, I feel very comfortable, but I don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s too early.

“And the reality is that Liverpool will decide in 2027 what to do with Ronald Araujo.

“So, not now, and I am told not even in December, January.

“Liverpool will take their time.

“They have all the time.

“They are not forced by anyone to decide before or ahead of schedule, so the buy-option is there for summer 2027.

“Liverpool will take their time, but Liverpool feedback on Ronald Araujo are very positive.

“Then again, let’s see the decision.

“Also again, don’t forget the salary.

“Araujo is not just about the €55million buy-option clause, it’s also about the salary.

“The salary of Araujo at Barcelona was a huge salary.

“I don’t like to come here and speak about salaries in detail, but it’s a very big salary.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen next, but, for sure, the connection is quite good.”

READ NEXT: Iraola owes Brentford fool a De Zerbi ‘kiss’ – but two Liverpool stars turned the tide