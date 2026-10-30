Ronald Araujo: Liverpool to complete Barcelona transfer early on one condition with new ‘agreement’

According to reports, Liverpool have the opportunity to sign Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo permanently in January on one condition.

In the summer, Araujo joined Liverpool from Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £47m.

The Uruguay international had been a key player for Barcelona, but he had a difficult couple of years before leaving due to a loss of form and injuries.

Therefore, it was ruled that an exit would suit all parties, and Liverpool recruited him to ease their defensive issues.

Araujo is a natural centre-back, but he has done a great job as a right-back in the first few months of this season.

Therefore, there is a growing clamour for Liverpool to sign Araujo permanently, and it has now emerged that the transfer could be completed in January rather than next summer.

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Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Barcelona have made an ‘approach’ to Liverpool about selling Araujo in January because they want to raise funds as early as possible, while the player has ‘indicated’ that he would be ‘open’ to making his move permanent.

Liverpool to try to sign Barcelona for a reduced fee

Liverpool are also ‘satisfied’ with Araujo, but they are looking to secure Araujo for a reduced fee if the transfer is to be completed in January.

The report explains:

A significant January discount is therefore unlikely. Liverpool believe a fee in the region of £40million to £45million would represent a good deal for a player of Araujo’s quality and experience, and that is the sort of valuation they would be looking to secure. The initial €55million (£47million) agreement provides a starting point for discussions, but the timing of the proposed transfer means both clubs must now work out whether a revised figure can be reached.

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Despite this, Araujo’s agent, Eduardo Crnja, has said that it is currently too soon to talk about a permanent transfer to Liverpool in January or next summer.

“Ronald is performing well, we’re very happy with what he’s offering, but it’s still too early to talk about his future,” Crnja told WinWin Sports.

“He feels great, he’s happy to be playing for Liverpool and helping the club and his teammates, as he’s already said.”

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