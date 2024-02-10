‘Ronald McDonald’ Chelsea owner blasted for series of ‘poor decisions’; Blues ‘at the limit’

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has suggested Todd Boehly should audition to be Ronald McDonald after a series of “poor decisions” have put Chelsea “at the limit” financially.

Boehly has sacked two Blues managers and is now reportedly unable to sack the third, Mauricio Pochettino, as it would push the club over the edge of financial limitations.

Football finance expert Maguire has blasted Boehly for the managerial decisions he’s made up to now, which have obviously cost a lot of money in paying out contracts and made him out to look like a clown.

“I’m amazed that Todd Boehly has not auditioned for the part of Ronald McDonald,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“He has made poor decisions – sacking Tuchel and replacing him with Potter, who was involved in a long-term project, which Boehly got cold feet about.

“The recruitment of Frank Lampard, who had failed elsewhere in English football and unsurprisingly didn’t turn things around at Chelsea.”

At least Ronald McDonald is the face of a multi-national conglomerate worth hundreds of billions? Boehly not so much.

Maguire feels there’s suspicion over the job Pochettino is doing, but the club is close to tipping over the edge in terms of finances, so not much will be done.

“Now they have Pochettino who was always going to be greeted with a degree of suspicion from Chelsea fans given that he’s ex-Spurs,” he said.

“It’s exactly the same that Spurs fans were suspicious of [Jose] Mourinho because he was ex-Chelsea.

“It does show that the club is very much living at the limit.”

Boehly would be best placed to allow Pochettino to continue, if he indeed does have the choice of letting him go. Indeed, the Blues’ last game, a 3-1 win over Aston Villa to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, was one of their best performances of the season, and against a side that are wildly outperforming them.

If there’s to be more of where that came from, the Blues can get themselves into a good position under Pochettino.

All he needs is time, especially having inherited a squad with very little cohesion given the amount of players that have walked through the door since Boehly bought the club.

