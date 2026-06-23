Lee Dixon felt Cristiano Ronaldo “would’ve scored” a goal which would have ensured a World Cup hat-trick four years ago, suggesting his assets are fading.

Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second game of the 2026 World Cup. The elite striker got goal side of his defender to rifle home for the first, before he was slotted in to turn home for the second.

The goals mean Ronaldo is the only player to score in six different World Cups, and find the net as a 41-year-old makes him the second-oldest scorer ever at that level.

While this feels certain to be his last World Cup, Ronaldo is evidently still able to find the killer touch which has made him one of the very best players the world has ever seen.

“Why would you doubt him?” was the question of Roy Keane at half-time.

But there are seemingly some doubts about the physical attributes of a player who was once lightning fast and has made a career out of being one of the most physically impressive players on the planet.

Indeed, the Portugal No.7 was played across the face of goal early in the game, and could only manage to prod it away from himself.

On commentary, Dixon said: “In the last World Cup he would’ve scored that.”

Late on in the game, in which Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, a cross was whipped over his head, and Dixon again suggested “he’d have got that four years ago.”

READ: Ronaldo goals won’t please ‘everyone who loves football’ but he’s made his point

The Al-Nassr man managed two goals, and was commended for trying to get more, as he had a few half-chances which he was able to put away.

Keane in particular was full of praise for Ronaldo’s desire to continue putting the ball in the back of the net.

He said: “What you have to admire about Ronaldo is the hunger. The desire and hunger to keep trying to get goals.”

Indeed, he suggested the Portugal man is a role model for younger players to look up to, in terms of his undying inclination to score goal after goal.

He has reached 975 career goals now, and 145 of those have come in Portugal colours.

READ MORE: So-called ‘world record’ holder Cristiano Ronaldo has actually scored zero proper goals for Portugal