Ronaldo ‘demands’ Man Utd star in Al-Nassr contract talks with Red Devils ‘willing to negotiate’

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be at the Club World Cup.

Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘demanded’ that Al-Nassr signed Alejandro Garnacho this summer during his contract negotiations, according to reports.

Ronaldo had been linked with potential moves to Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Hilal, Brazilian outfit Botafogo and Mexican side Monterrey before finally deciding his future.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna confirmed a week ago that the Man Utd and Real Madrid legend will remain at Al-Nassr but that he will be ‘the main decision-maker’ in the transfer market.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘No doubt: Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr, as exclusively revealed. The agreement has been reached between the parties CR7 has received all the necessary guarantees from the PIF to build a competitive. He will be the main decision-maker in the mercato this summer.

‘A new sportive director should arrive in the club Al-Nassr want AT LEAST a new center back, defensive midfielder and a left winger. Al-Nassr are open to offers for Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otavio. Aymeric Laporte will leave the club.’

After helping Portugal to Nations League glory last week, Ronaldo revealed that he will be staying at Al-Nassr, he commented: “Practically nothing will change. Will I be in Al Nassr? Yes.”

And during his new contract negotiations, Spanish website Fichajes insist that Ronaldo ‘demanded’ one signing in the form of Man Utd winger Garnacho, who is set to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Garnacho has caused unrest in recent weeks with a video appearing to show him push past a fan on the street on the Red Devils’ tour of Southeast Asia.

Before that incident, the Argentina international had called the season at Man Utd as “sh*t” and questioned why Ruben Amorim hadn’t started him in the Europa League final.

And Fichajes adds that Al-Nassr have now ‘activated its radar to sign’ Garnacho with Ronaldo ‘key to this potential transfer’ as the Man Utd youngster considers the Portugal star as his ‘greatest inspiration in football’.

Al-Nassr are ‘confident that the personal connection will outweigh’ the huge salary that they are willing to pay Garnacho and Man Utd ‘would be willing to negotiate his sale if an attractive offer comes in’.

Former Tottenham, England and Newcastle winger Chris Waddle reckons Garnacho needs to “shut his mouth” and “get on with it” to be successful.

Waddle told online-casinos.com: “I was surprised they left him out of the Europa League final because I think attacking Tottenham is the best way of getting results. And it looked like they were a little bit cagey. The formation United played. It was lacking in the creativity and directness you want.

“And when Garnacho came on, he looked very lively. But I don’t know, modern players, I don’t know if they get ahead of themselves. Instead of playing their football and keeping their emotions in check, they set themselves up for problems. They ask in public why they aren’t playing.

“Garnacho might look good in training, and maybe Ruben Amorim would want to pick him, but he doesn’t. Garnacho talks like he’s got a million games under his belt.

“We know he’s a talented football player, but I think players at his age need to get their heads down, and if they’re on the bench, well, that’s a sign they need to improve to convince the manager. Just shut your mouth, get on with it.

“He’s a young player with a lot of years ahead of him, and if a manager thinks you need pulling off, you accept it. He talks like he’s a senior player in his late twenties, but right now he’s still learning. There’s talk of him going to Italy – let’s see how that goes for him.”