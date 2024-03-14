Ronaldo makes one-word Premier League title prediction as Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City battle

Brazil legend Ronaldo has made his Premier League title prediction as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out in a three-way race.

The Gunners will be the happier of the three sides after the latest weekend with Mikel Arteta’s side moving to the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City neck and neck for the PL title

Before the Reds and the Citizens played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday with an Alexis Mac Allister penalty cancelling out a first-half opener from John Stones.

Arsenal now lead second-placed Liverpool, who are also on 64 points, by superior goal difference while third-placed Man City are one point behind the duo.

Despite that, Ronaldo is predicting Pep Guardiola’s men to come out on top at the end of the Premier League campaign.

When asked who will win the Premier League title, he simply replied: “City”.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright unsurprisingly has a different prediction with the TV pundit tipping Arteta’s side to lift the Premier League trophy come the end of the season.

Wright said on Sky Sports: “Of course I’m going Arsenal!… They’re in great form, all the players are fit now.”

Alan Shearer has gone the same as Ronaldo with the former Newcastle United striker claiming that Man City have the edge because they already know how to handle the pressure.

“You’re going to be looking at one team who might not get a great result one week and the other and you think that’s their chance has gone,” Shearer told Premier League Productions.

“But I think the one good thing about City is that they’ve been there. They know there’s no panic.

“Even when they’re not playing well in games and because they’ve got that belief in who and what they are and in what they do, and eventually if they keep doing it they know it’ll work. So there’s no panic from their point of view.

“Whereas we know what’s happening to Liverpool at the end of the season with the manager leaving, for that reason they’re under a little bit more pressure.

“We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure.

“What happens with City is that because they’re so good, because they’re so strong, because they’re been there, they know how to handle that situation.”

Could Arsenal’s lack of a top goalscorer cost them?

Shearer still thinks Arsenal’s lack of a goalscorer could cost them, he added: “They’re scoring from so many different players, different positions, set-pieces, they’re playing some neat and tidy football.

“In front of goal at the minute they’re flying, you look at the last few results, they’re looking really comfortable and impressive in every position. That’s what they have to do and continue to do.

“Will they miss that key guy in the tight games who might just get that scrappy goal, from half a yard out, the poacher’s goal? We’ll find that out at the end of the season but at the minute it doesn’t seem to be the case.”

