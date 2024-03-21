Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha says Alejandro Garnacho is “a superstar in the making” after his “amazing” performance against Liverpool.

Garnacho has been the Red Devils’ best player this season and was once again terrific in helping his side knock Jurgen Klopp’s men out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Saha: Garnacho showing similarities to Ronaldo

His performance in United’s 3-2 win left Saha “speechless” and the Frenchman has hailed the 19-year-old as a “superstar in the making” showing similarities to club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Basically, I’m speechless because what he did on Sunday against Liverpool was absolutely amazing,” Saha told Betfred. “The guy is a superstar in the making and I’m not exaggerating.

“Maybe I was a bit critical, as we all were, of Cristiano Ronaldo when he first came to Manchester United because he was making the wrong choices, sometimes missing a simple pass and that’s what Alejandro Garnacho was doing when he first came into the side, but he’s definitely improved since then.

“His touch has improved, his decision-making has improved and in the last few minutes of the game against Liverpool on Sunday, he provided the assist for Amad Diallo to score the winner.

“His stamina is amazing; the volume of his game is amazing and I don’t see anything that this boy can’t do.

“Cristiano Ronaldo used to surprise us game after game, so I can’t wait for Garnacho to play in a more confident side, where the manager has given him a bigger role to play and he can show off his personality and his confidence.

“You can not only see his confidence growing, but his level of maturity is improving as well. He no longer has that naivety in his game and it’s an obligation for any youngster to come out and show their quality.

“He appears very calm, composed and when he’s creating, I’m very impressed. I was really surprised by his quality throughout the entire 120 minutes against Liverpool.; it was unbelievable.”

Garnacho need to continue for Man Utd top-four bid

After the international break, United travel to Brentford in a must-win game in the Premier League.

The Bees have been struggling in recent weeks and if Erik ten Hag’s men are going to finish in the Champions League places, they have to win that match.

It only gets more difficult for the Red Devils afterward, with Premier League matches against Chelsea, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Newcastle United before facing Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

If they are going to qualify for Europe’s elite competition, Ten Hag will need Garnacho to continue his excellent form.

