According to reports, Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants’ to reunite with two of his former teammates in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo‘s second spell at Man Utd ended on a sour note as his contract was terminated by mutual consent in November 2022. This came after he hit out at Erik ten Hag, the Glazer family and several former team-mates in a fiery interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international was unhappy following Man Utd‘s failure to qualify for the Champions League ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and was linked with several elite European clubs before he joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr at the start of 2023.

He has 64 goals in his 70 appearances for Al Nassr, with Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, Alex Telles and David Ospina among his current teammates at the Middle East club.

According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo ‘wants’ Al Nassr to sign two more of his former teammates, with the 39-year-old encouraging his current club to sign Man Utd’s Casemiro and Real Madrid’s Nacho.

Man Utd paid around £60m to sign Casemiro during the 2022 summer transfer window. He enjoyed a successful debut season alongside Ronaldo but his form dipped this season and he’s expected to move elsewhere ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ferguson holds ‘secret talks’ over ‘triple raid’ as ‘massive’ Ten Hag U-turn is on

👉 Man Utd ‘return’ for Ten Hag’s ‘old wish’ with Chelsea tipped to sanction ‘most anticipated departure’

👉 Sancho tells Man Utd his transfer decision as he faces ‘major issue’ after being ‘ostracised’

The report claims Ronaldo has ‘approached’ Casemiro to discuss a move to Al Nassr and the veteran midfielder has been ‘invited’ for a ‘change of scenery’.

The same is said for Real Madrid defender Nacho, who is likely to leave the La Liga giants after starting in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes is another Man Utd player who could be on the move this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms his agent has “met with some top clubs”.

“There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon. There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd to sell Bruno Fernandes and buy Michael Olise to better serve their strikers?

