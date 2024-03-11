Kylian Mbappe has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid by Ronaldo.

Real Madrid icon Ronaldo has backed Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d’Or if he joins the Spanish giants.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to join Los Blancos as a free agent, with reports suggesting the French superstar has accepted a contract proposal.

Ronaldo thinks Kylian Mbappe can win Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid

The France captain will probably go on to win all of the trophies when his transfer to Madrid is completed and former Los Blancos striker Ronaldo thinks he will claim the most prestigious individual honour at the Bernabeu.

“We have to wait until it’s official before talking about it in detail, but everyone is excited about Kylian Mbappe in Madrid,” Ronaldo told the Daily Mail.

“He is an amazing player. He is going to be one of the best players in this moment.

“I think it’s a very good choice for him if he joins Madrid. I think he will finally get the Ballon d’Or if he joins Real.

“I don’t know what is true but people are talking about his situation at PSG.

“For sure, in Madrid he will have a team supporting him with every decision he makes. He will have a team to support him on the field and off the field as well. They will protect him. But, I think he had a very good time at PSG.

“Of course, PSG made a big effort to keep hold of him. He was the big star of the PSG project. But, we will see what happens with Mbappe at Real Madrid.

“One thing is for sure and that’s that we are going to enjoy a lot more of Mbappe for the coming years.”

PSG all but confirm Kylian Mbappe rumours

Speaking after PSG drew 2-2 at home to Stade Reims on Sunday, Luis Enrique hinted that Mbappe will be leaving, wishing him the best for the future.

“He is an incredible player and an incredible person,” the PSG boss said. “I only wish him the best of the best.”

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has all but confirmed that Mbappe is off to Madrid, hinting that the 25-year-old did not want to be a part of the club’s long-term project.

He told RMC Sport: “Mbappe? We said at the beginning of the season that we wanted to build a team for the future. A team that can really play together for another six or eight years.

“We have the youngest team in the quarter-finals (of the Champions League). We have the youngest team among the ten best European clubs.

“The departure of Messi, Neymar or Ramos is part of the project, great people who have also been very good players. It is an honor that they have played for our team but now we have a new cycle.”

