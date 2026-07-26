Cristiano Ronaldo is taking some control of transfer decisions at Al-Nassr, and is leading an ‘intense effort’ to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a United player for the past six and a half seasons. The 31-year-old had one of his very best campaigns in 2025/26, breaking the single-season Premier League assist record, with 21.

That came after the club decided against selling him, despite proposals for a transfer, after Fernandes had left the decision up to the club.

This summer, there are renewed links over the superstar’s exit, with former Red Devil Ronaldo involved.

Per 365Scores, the Portugal legend wants control over the transfer market, and is the man ‘leading an intense effort’ to convince Fernandes to join Al-Nassr.

A strong proposal is said to have been sent to Fernandes, with formal contact initiated in order to ascertain the financial demands of a move.

United don’t want to lose Fernandes

But Fernandes seemed very happy at United last summer, as he was directly involved in 30 goals in the Premier League.

On the club’s side, there’s no desire to see the superstar exit Old Trafford any time soon. Indeed, our friends at TEAMtalk state the club are adamant he is not for sale under any circumstances.

United continue to view him as a long-term leader and important member in their squad.

Michael Carrick is delighted to be working with Fernandes and expects the midfielder to have another stellar season as the club look to make a push closer to Premier League glory.

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As a result, the chances of United letting him go are ‘very, very slim.’

Fernandes himself is said to be keen on opening talks over a new contract, extending his stay beyond the current deal he’s on, which ends next summer, though there’s an option for another year to be added.

By the end of that, the midfielder would be 33, but given he’s just had one of his best seasons at 31 years old, there’s unlikely to be many fears over his potential for longevity.

If his performances do begin to waver, United could entertain Fernandes’ sale, but for now, both club and player are of the same thinking, that he shan’t be leaving.

By that time that’s likely to change, Ronaldo, now 41, might no longer be playing.

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