Jose Mourinho has revealed his “objective” ahead of his return to management ahead of next season amid reports linking him with Chelsea.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss has been without a club since leaving AS Roma at the start of this year.

“I am ready to start…”

Mourinho won the Europa Conference League while at Roma but left the Italian giants in January after they slipped down to ninth in Serie A.

Since departing Roma, Mourinho has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs and a return to Chelsea has been mooted with Mauricio Pochettino under pressure.

Earlier this month, Spanish outlet Nacional claimed Pochettino’s exit was on the brink of being ‘announced’ and Chelsea are planning to ‘bring in Mourinho’.

Chelsea’s form picked up before the international break as Pochettino’s side beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge before they bested Leicester City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

While a Chelsea return may be off the table, Mourinho has confirmed that he is “ready” to return to management as it is his “objective” to start his next role in the summer.

“I am ready to start, sometimes when you end it a club you feel the need of a rest or a think,” Mourinho said during an interview with Fabrizio Romano.

READ MORE: Chelsea managers ranked by how much the fans want them to replace Pochettino



“In this case, one day after I left I was ready to go.

“I am really ready but I don’t want to make the wrong choice, but I cannot make the wrong choice, I cannot accept something just because of the feeling and passion to be back.

“I have to be patient. Is something going to happen in March or April, it is very difficult, my objective is to start next summer.”

Ronaldo “opened the door”…

Mourinho has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and he has refused to close the door on managing in the Middle East after ex-Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo “opened the door”.

“Cristiano opened the door in terms of believing that it is possible to be there and live there, to enjoy the development of a country that wants to be a different country with football that has a passion but is not developed,” Mourinho added.

READ MORE: Chelsea stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’… Mudryk to Arsenal as Liverpool land trio



“Cristiano opened the door. When I had the proposal, of course economically it was important, because it was more important for me with Roma, European football and commitment.

“If you ask me in the future, experience has told me never say never.”