Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would score 25+ goals’ in this Arsenal team to fix Arteta ‘blind spot’

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would score 25+ goals a season’ for this Arsenal team claims renowned cheerleader Piers Morgan, who explained what he believes to be a ‘major blind spot’ for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners failed to score at the Emirates on Sunday despite having 18 shots as they lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in a crucial game in the title race.

Arsenal ‘haunted’ by no striker

Arteta’s side have though scored 75 Premier League goals this season, just one shy of Manchester City as the league’s top scorers, and talk of a need for a ‘proper centre forward’ – like Ronaldo – has died down significantly in recent weeks, but Morgan hasn’t let it go.

Taking to X, Morgan wrote: “Arsenal’s lack of a proper striker has come back to haunt us. So many chances in first half, but none taken. If [Ollie] Watkins was playing for us, we’d have won this 3-0.”

It was Morgan’s interview with Ronaldo that ultimately ended the striker’s second stint at Manchester United, as the Portuguese criticised the owners, the club, the facilities and his fellow players.

The 39-year-old is now plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, who are 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal with seven games to go.

Ronaldo has retained his extraordinary ability to find the back of the net though, scoring 29 goals in 25 league games this term while keeping his place in the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez.

25+ goals for Cristiano

Later replying to a fan on social media, who said Morgan should perhaps ask his friend Ronaldo to come help solve their problem, Morgan insisted goals would no longer be a problem

“I think Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get,” he said in response. “Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blind spot.”

But it was never the goals that were the problem for Ronaldo at United, but his lack of pressing, the strops and the cliques he reportedly played a huge part in creating in the dressing room.

READ MORE: Highest paid footballers in the world: Ronaldo 1st, Messi 5th as Saudi Arabia dominate