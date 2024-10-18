The chance of starring in a ‘beautiful Hollywood movie’ could persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to make a shock move from Saudi Arabia to North Wales.

Ronaldo is out of contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the end of the season and despite reports of his understandable interest in extending his deal with the club that pays him around £200m per year, no agreement has been reached despite talks starting before Euro 2024.

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob Mcelhenney and Ryan Reynolds have grand plans to reach the Premier League having already secured back-to-back promotions to take the Welsh side from the National League into League One; they’re currently second in the third tier.

The owners’ personal fortunes have bankrolled the club since they took over the club in 2021, but they’re aware that in order to reach the top flight they will need further investment, and Ronaldo would undoubtedly lure sponsors and investors were he to make the surprise move to the SToK Racecourse.

And while Ronaldo wouldn’t ordinarily consider slumming it below the peak of the English football pyramid, former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has revealed what the Portuguese legend once said to him in an interview that gives McElhenney, Reynolds and the Wrexham fans hope of CR7 leading their line.

Speaking to SportsCasting.com, Leboeuf said: “There is a chance for one reason. In my phone, I have an interview that I made with Ronaldo in the US for ESPN when I asked him if he wanted to be an actor after his career and he said ‘why not?’.

“I think Ronaldo is clever enough to sign for Wrexham after his career to play in a beautiful Hollywood movie. Why not? If he loves football and wants to play for Wrexham, but at the same time is thinking about being a fantastic actor in Hollywood, I’m fine with that. I love ambition. Ronaldo is a hell of a character so it would be great for Wrexham.”

Former Liverpool defender and Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson can’t see it happening though, as he can’t see Ronaldo playing in front of such a small crowd.

Speaking to Sports Casting, Lawrenson said: “Anything’s possible in football these days, even Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Wrexham! I would say that it’s highly improbable, he’s more likely to purchase the club than sign for them in my eyes. Wrexham don’t seat much more than 10k in their stadium, I can’t see him playing to such a small audience in all honesty, that said you’d struggle to get a ticket there if he was playing. He’d fill the stadium anywhere he goes.”