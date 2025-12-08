Rooney: ‘Arrogant’ Salah destroying his Liverpool legacy – ‘That was disrespectful’

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says Mohamed Salah is “destroying” his Liverpool legacy.

In a bombshell interview on Saturday, Salah claimed he feels “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and that he no longer has a relationship with Arne Slot.

Mo Salah vs Arne Slot: What was said?

After being an unused substitute for the second time in three games against Leeds United, Salah openly criticised both his head coach and the club.

“I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they kept the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me at the club.”

Salah also hinted he may have played his final game for Liverpool, with Brighton visiting Anfield next Saturday before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

“I said to my family, come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now.

“I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

REACTION TO SALAH INTERVIEW…

Rooney blasts Salah: ‘Destroying his Liverpool legacy’

Rooney believes Slot has no choice but to leave Salah out of the squad to face Inter in the Champions League.

“Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say, ‘You are not travelling with the team, what you said is not acceptable,’” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“Take yourself off to Afcon and let everything calm down. If I was him there would be no way he would be in the team.

“It needs to be sorted out quickly either way.”

Rooney questioned why Salah went public with his grievances.

“He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool,” he added.

“It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He’s gone about it all wrong.”

Mo Salah situation so far

Slot’s team selections have singled Salah out during Liverpool’s poor form

Unused substitute against West Ham – first time in PL since June 2020

Benched against Sunderland but introduced at half-time

Left on the bench against Leeds, then spoke out post-match

Rooney also criticised Salah’s claim that he shouldn’t “have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it”.

“Time catches up with all of us, and this season he hasn’t looked at his best, at his sharpest,” Rooney said.

“You want to see him roll his sleeves up and say, ‘OK then, I’ll show you.’

“To have the arrogance to say he doesn’t have to earn his place because he has already earned his place… you need to be at your best every week to stay in the team.

“If I was one of his team-mates, I wouldn’t be happy at all with what he said because this is where Liverpool need him most.

“If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words.

“He’s been absolutely incredible for Liverpool, but this was disrespectful to his team-mates, manager and fans.

“I would imagine he will be very quiet around the training ground, and that will bring a negative energy in itself to the new players Arne has bedded in.

“I am sure over the next couple of years he will regret saying what he has.”

“Mo Salah, you didn’t play and a Norwegian reporter has approached you.

May I suggest ‘bland nothing statement’? You have entered ‘END LIVERPOOL CAREER’” pic.twitter.com/B8miMLOJBX — SimpsonsEFL (@EflSimpsons) December 7, 2025

But… didn’t Rooney…?

Strong words from Mr Rooney there.

But is he really in a position to criticise Salah?

In 2010, Rooney didn’t unleash a mixed-zone rant – instead, he formally announced he intended to leave Manchester United.

After speaking to chief executive David Gill, Rooney said: “He did not give me any of the assurances I was seeking about the future squad.”

Forty-eight hours later, Rooney signed a new contract. We see you, Wazza. We see you.

Three years later, United were again forced to insist Rooney wasn’t for sale after he asked to leave again. Hmm…

