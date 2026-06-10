Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made a prediction for the World Cup, having backed England to reach the final.

The World Cup gets underway on Thursday night, and England have their first group game against Croatia next Wednesday.

The Three Lions also face Ghana and Panama in the group stages, and they should have no problem getting to at least the knockout stages of the competition.

Thomas Tuchel‘s side will likely come unstuck if they face France, Spain, Portugal and/or Argentina in the latter stages of the tournament, but Rooney suspects they will reach the final of the competition in a repeat of the 2024 European Championships.

“England and Spain will make the final, and hopefully England will win it,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

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There were only a couple of other BBC pundits who have backed England, including Manchester City legend Joe Hart.

Hart said: “England. But I am not actually that bothered whether I am right or wrong. I just like to back my people and I want England to do it.”

Steph Houghton added: “Hopefully it’s England but, looking at other teams, France have so much quality right through their team – especially in attacking areas.”

Micah Richards reveals how England can win the World Cup

Man City legend Micah Richards, meanwhile, is backing two teams over England, but he has revelaed how The Three Lions can go all the way this summer.

“How teams deal with the humidity is going to play a big part at this tournament, so the South American teams will be strong,” Richards said.

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“But I just feel it’s going to be a team who are really good at keeping the ball and that points me in the direction of Spain instead.

“Argentina will go close though, because of the way they work for Lionel Messi. I still think he can do something special, too.”

On England, he added: “For England to win it, everyone is going to have to be at their best, and it feels like other countries have got players in better form right now.

“I actually think we are best placed to win the next Euros, in 2028. All our top players will be in their prime then, apart from Kane who will probably have retired.”

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