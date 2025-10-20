Rooney claims it’s ‘so important’ Man Utd star is in the England squad for the World Cup

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney insists that it’s “so important” that Harry Maguire makes the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The Red Devils beat Liverpool at Anfield 2-1 on Sunday with Ruben Amorim winning back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time as Man Utd boss.

Maguire was the hero as the England international popped up with a header at the back post to take all three points after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s early goal.

Former Sheffield Utd centre-back Maguire has not played for England in over a year with Thomas Tuchel not selecting him for any of his squads so far.

But, after watching Maguire score the winner at Anfield, Rooney reckons it’s essential for England’s success in the summer if they have the Man Utd centre-back in the squad.

Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sport: “Harry Maguire for me today shows why he should be in the World Cup squad and I really mean that I think he’s so important.

“I heard Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink speaking about him in that England squad and how much of a leader he is and players look up to him and its the same at Man United.

“He could have completely downed tools and wanted to leave the football club when he had the armband taken off him and that’s not easy for any player.

“Your self pride takes a massive hit when that happens and he’s having to stick there and support Bruno as captain and not play every game and come on for the last ten minutes of games.

“Today [against Liverpool] coming in and playing really well again and showing that leadership and he’s a threat as well, set-pieces are so important.”

It was Maguire’s first win at Anfield since joining Man Utd and it was the Red Devils’ first away victory against Liverpool since 2016.

With his contract situation at Man Utd up in the air, Maguire admitted: “I’ve been here seven years now, so it’s been tough not getting that win. It’s been on my mind a little bit. I’m in my last year now, so this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club, so it’s really important that I’ve come here and tick that one off because it has been preying on my mind.”

On scoring the winner at Anfield, Maguire added: “Amazing moment. I’ve had some great, great times at this club and some big winners,” he said. “Obviously Lyon and then to get the winner at Anfield it’s a great moment for myself, a great moment for my family, and yeah, one I’m really proud of.

“I didn’t know where I was in the stadium when I put it in. I knew I was onside. I just fancied doing the trademark kneeslide. I should have probably gone to Bruno [Fernandes] after the amazing assist he gave me but when you’re in that moment you don’t realise.

“But after I’d wheeled away to the other end I felt like I needed to celebrate in front of the United fans. They’ve been amazing with me throughout my time here. We know how important the game is for our fans.

“Last year we performed really well and I’d had chance to maybe win it, so was big important win for myself, for each player, for the staff, for Ruben. But more importantly, a big win for our fans because it’s been tough for them.”