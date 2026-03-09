Wayne Rooney has launched an impassioned defence of “brilliant” Arsenal after what he insists has been “unfair” criticism of Mikel Arteta’s side and drew a parallel with one of his Manchester United teams.

Arsenal are now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League but have been condemned in recent weeks for what pundits and fans have claimed is functional, unattractive football as they look to seal their first title in 22 years.

Fabian Hurzeler ensured we all – albeit briefly – became Arsenal fans through 15 self-satisfied words after insisting the Gunners “make their own rules” and that they weren’t even “trying to play football”.

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew then caused a stir when he claimed a title win should “come with an asterisk” owing to their style of play.

But Rooney insists he “actually enjoys watching them play” and believes they have a “good mix” of methods.

Speaking on his BBC podcast, Rooney said: “I’ve heard a lot of people talking about Arsenal and the way they’re playing but I think they’ve been brilliant.

“Football is played in different ways. Man City have had spells when they were absolutely incredible, the same for my Man United team.

“But Arsenal have got a good mix, they’ve got different players who score goals, they’re hard to play against, they keep clean sheets. I actually enjoy watching them play.

“The set-pieces are part of football – why would you not use it? They put bodies in the box, if teams aren’t clever enough or haven’t got the players to deal with it, why wouldn’t Arsenal continue to do that?

“I would be doing it even more if I was Mikel Arteta. It’s part of the game and I love it – they don’t have to change anything.

“They maybe haven’t scored as many goals from open play as they would like but they’ve made up for it in other ways.

“The last league title we won, we wasn’t great as a team, but nobody is talking about that now. I don’t think Arsenal have been as bad as people are saying, I really don’t.

“I’m not saying this because I like Arsenal, I’m saying this because I think the criticism they’re received is very unfair.”

Rooney did though warn Arsenal that Manchester City are from done in the title race despite trailing them by seven points.

“I don’t think the Premier League is out of reach for Man City yet,’ Rooney added. ‘They’re well within the title race.”