Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal star Mikel Merino has been “disrespected” having shone as a makeshift striker this year.

Merino has been called upon as the Gunners’ first-choice striker for most of this year after season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

His first appearance up front came in a 2-0 win against Leicester City in February, scoring both goals off the bench.

The Spaniard started up front in the following five Premier League matches, scoring match-winning goals against Chelsea and Fulham.

He also scored and assisted against PSV in the last 16 of the Champions League and then scored in the home leg and assisted both goals in the away leg against Real Madrid in the quarter-final.

READ MORE: How long will Arsenal keep ‘Simeone Lego figure’ when they can have real thing?

Merino has been excellent in a makeshift role and former England striker Rooney actually believes he is being “disrespected” amid all the talk about Arsenal not having an out-and-out centre-forward.

“I think he’s [Merino] been fantastic, maybe a little bit disrespected as well because there’s been a lot of talk about as well Arsenal playing without a number nine,” Rooney said before Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

“But he stepped into that role, he’s been incredible and I know how difficult it is as well to go from eight or ten and go and play as a number nine.

“It’s a real change of mindset, your whole game changes and you have to play a different way but I think he’s been incredible and scored some really important goals.”

Meanwhile, Gunners icon Theo Walcott thinks his former club have a positive omen on their side in their quest for a first Champions League triumph.

Arsenal Women have qualified for the Women’s Champions League final and Walcott believes this superstition can help Mikel Arteta’s side reach the men’s final in Munich.

He said during Amazon’s coverage of Tuesday’s match against PSG: “I believe in it straight away [superstition that Arsenal can reach two UCL finals]. I think it’s one of those where the women’s team have shown, to come out to a game like this and get a result.

“Which, again, you don’t really expect that at times, but it just shows the level of the club and what they want to achieve, and they’ve set the standard.

“I think tonight is the time to create more history as well for the men’s team. They’re inspiring so many kids around the globe. It’s incredible, but look, one job done, another tonight.”

READ NEXT: Man City ‘demand’ Arsenal ‘hand over sensitive and key’ evidence in APT ‘war’ with Premier League