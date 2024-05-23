According to reports, Wayne Rooney has been ‘approached’ by a Championship club about making a return to management ahead of next season.

The 38-year-old’s career in management got off to a promising start as he did a decent job in difficult circumstances at Derby County as they endured financial turmoil while battling to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Rooney also had a spell in the MLS with former club DC United before he was approached by then-Championship outfit Birmingham City in October 2023 to replace John Eustace.

This appointment came about as Birmingham‘s new American owners were keen to make a statement and they did so by acquiring Rooney. But a change did not need to be made as Eustace had the club around the play-off places after he did well to save a limited squad from relegation the season prior.

Birmingham’s decision to part ways with Eustace and appoint Rooney quickly backfired as they plummeted down the table.

The Man Utd legend was sacked at the start of January after winning just two of his 15 games in charge and Birmingham were unable to halt their downward spiral as they suffered relegation to League One on the Championship final day.

Rooney return?

Rooney felt he should have been given the January transfer window so he could get some of his signings through the door and he said in February that he wants to eventually return to management.

He said: “I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I’m a fighter and I want to get back into it.

“You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It’s about how you bounce back. I’ve had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time.”

In recent months, Rooney has turned to punditry but he could soon be back in the dugout.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Rooney ‘is in line for a potential return to management’ after being ‘approached’ by Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Former Plymouth boss Ian Foster was dismissed with a couple of games remaining but they beat Hull City on the final day to secure Championship survival.

‘Rooney, the former England and Manchester United captain, is understood to have been approached for an interview this week and is a candidate to take charge. ‘Sacked by Birmingham in January after a run of nine defeats in 15 games, Rooney is keen to make a comeback in the technical area to rebuild his reputation as a manager. ‘Argyle are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Ian Foster towards the end of the season and if, as expected, Rooney is appointed, he will have a reunion with Neil Dewsnip, the club’s director of football. ‘Rooney was at Everton’s academy as a boy when Dewsnip was in charge when he also coached the likes of Ross Barkley, Leon Osman and former Argyle manager Steven Schumacher. ‘The pursuit of Rooney has been driven in the main by Argyle’s chief executive Andrew Parkinson.’

