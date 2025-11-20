We don’t know if Wayne Rooney just forgot about 14-goal Erling Haaland but there’s no explaining why he picked an Arsenal summer signing in his top three Premier League players.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this season and is currently six goals clear of Brentford’s Igor Thiago in the race for the Golden Boot.

But the Manchester City star doesn’t make Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney’s top three players of the season.

Instead he’s picked one of Arsenal’s summer signings; no, not Martin Zubimendi, who’s clearly been their best addition, or Eberechi Eze, but Viktor Gyokeres, who’s scored just four goals.

Rooney told Amazon Prime: “Top three, probably Semenyo, I think he’s been brilliant for Bournemouth, carrying on his form from last season.

“I’d also put Bryan Mbeumo in there. I think he’s been really good for Manchester United, even after a difficult start to the season for the club. I think he’s been really good.

“The third one, I’d probably go with Gyokeres. Arsenal have been crying out for a new number nine for a few years now and he’s come in.

“His work-rate and his determination to hold up play and he’s obviously scoring a few goals as well so I’d say that’s my top three.”

Rooney recently described Haaland as a “goalscoring machine”, but while admitting his all-round game has improved this season, claims the Norwegian can still be “sloppy” at times.

“I think his game this season has got better. His hold-up play, his link-up play, is better,” Rooney said.

“But in terms goalscoring, he’s just a machine.

“He’s scoring so many goals that I don’t think you need to see him being what Didier Drogba was. I think Drogba needed that for his game.

“I don’t think Manchester City are as possession-based now as what they were.

“I think he’s still a bit sloppy. Technically, he’s not as good as some other players with getting the ball out of his feet and turning and stuff. That’s not been his strength.

“But I think he’s got a bit better at that this season and he looks a bit leaner I think as well.”