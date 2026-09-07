Wayne Rooney thinks Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes was “extremely lucky” not to get sent off in Sunday’s win against Chelsea.

Arsenal showed their class as they edged past Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, winning 2-1 thanks to goals by Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

The Premier League holders battled back after falling behind in the opening five minutes via Morgan Rogers’ fine finish, and they defended brilliantly to see out the match.

However, Arsenal arguably had a slice of good luck during Gabriel’s clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was struck on his head with a boot.

And Rooney thinks Gabriel should have been dismissed for this incident, having gone “way over the top”.

“You don’t really see it at first sight but then when you see a replay and they slow it down…” Rooney said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

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“Martinez has got the ball in his hands and Gabriel boots him in the head, he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch.”

Former Man Utd defender Ashley Young added: “I agree. When the ball is on the floor and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high.

“I’m not sure why it hasn’t gone to VAR of if they’ve properly studied it because he’s nowhere the ball. He’s got away with one there.”

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“The worrying thing for everyone else already…”

Arsenal are the firm favourites for the Premier League title and they laid down a marker to their rivals on Sunday.

And Jamie Carragher thinks it is a “huge worry” for Arsenal’s rivals that they are performing at their current level without William Saliba.

“The worrying thing for everyone else already, is that Saliba who was genuinely world class, arguably the best centre back in world football has not played a minute of football so far this season and it doesn’t look like anyone can score against them,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They get a goal today Chelsea but didn’t really one big chance in the game, a lot of efforts from outside the box.

“Raya made a great save from Estevao at the end but that would have been a great goal but didn’t really open them up and that’s without their best defender.

“So that is a worry but a great start for him (Ezri Konsa) and that tackle there, supporters love that type of thing.”

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