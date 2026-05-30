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Wayne Rooney has revealed his thoughts on England boss Thomas Tuchel after he made three “controversial” World Cup squad decisions.

Tuchel will currently be finalising his preparations for this summer’s World Cup, which gets underway in under two weeks.

The Three Lions boss over his squad selection for the tournament, with ex-England manager Sam Allardyce recently particularly critical of two of Tuchel’s selections for this summer.

Now, Rooney has acknowledged that the England boss has made three “controversial” decisions with his squad, but he has also explained why he is backing him to get the best out of this squad this summer.

“I think the squad Thomas Tuchel has picked, there’s a couple which I’ve said that maybe might have went another way, but I think we have to trust in the team he’s picked,” Rooney said on talkSPORT.

“I think when you look at leadership and just get to talk about do you want a place around the training camp, which is a good place to be around, you can never guarantee that.

“One little thing can happen and that doesn’t happen, but I think he’s got a good squad, a squad that’s capable of winning the World Cup.

“Obviously no Foden, no Palmer, Gibbs-White, who’s been doing really well.

“It’s controversial, but I think as a nation we’ve been criticising managers for always picking the best players. He’s gone the other way and I hope it pays off.

“I trust him, I think he’s a fantastic manager and if anyone can pull it off, I think he can.”

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Ronald Koeman reveals England prediction ahead of World Cup

Netherlands are one of the teams who England could face at the World Cup, and their manager, Ronald Koeman, has revealed his thoughts on The Three Lions ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Koeman suspects England will follow Arsenal in prioritising set pieces at this summer’s tournament, while the World Cup generally will be played with a “little less intensity”.

“I do think that there will be a little less intensity. I don’t believe you’ll get a game like Paris against Bayern. Especially not the first game,” Koeman said on England.

“But you can also see it in England with their squad. They are going to gamble on throw-ins, corners. That will be an important item [in their playbook] because that doesn’t cost any energy…

“I think Arsenal became champions because of corners. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have made it.”