Rooney makes shock Premier League title prediction after Arsenal lose to Man City

Wayne Rooney thinks the Premier League title race is far from over despite Man City beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki scored the all-important goals for the Citizens either side of Kai Havertz’s leveller to close the gap on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Man City are now just three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and will go top of the Premier League if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Many pundits and supporters are now writing off Arsenal after throwing away a big lead but Rooney doesn’t think it’s as cut and dry as that.

Rooney said: “This title race is not over yet, I still feel like there are some more twists and turns to come.

“It is is obviously going to be tight but City have got one more game to try to win, so I still have Arsenal down as slight favourites.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Cherki, Bernardo, Haaland, O’Reilly, bottle

“I’ve been in this situation myself, where you need to win all your games for the title. You look at your games and you think well we should win this one, or that one, but it never pans out that way.

“From now until the end of the season it is just going to be down to which team keeps their composure the best – that’s who will win it.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola also played down expectations, he said: “I don’t know, I didn’t think Arsenal were in bad momentum. In the Carabao Cup we were better.

“Today we were really good. They came here after the defeat with hunger and we won. They are are so competitive, we know that. But at the same time, we are too.

“The table speaks for itself. They have been the best. Congratulations to the guys, but don’t lose the focus.

“Wednesday is our game in hand and we can be there if we win. That’s what we have to do. Doing it will be so difficult because Everton or Brentford, or Aston Villa, Crystal Palace.

“The games that we have. Bournemouth away. Last week they won in Emirates and Newcastle. It will be more difficult.”

MORE MAN CITY VS ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Shearer makes fresh Premier League title prediction after Arsenal lose to Man City

* Keane, Murphy explain why Man City have ‘momentum’ after ‘eight or nine’ elite games

* Arsenal delivering biggest bottlejob yet as Guardiola, Haaland, Silva show title-winning mettle

After the match, Arsenal boss Arteta was still believing that his side can win the Premier League title with the Spaniard keen to take the positives from the defeat to Man City.

When asked if he still retained hope, Arteta said: “100%. I said to the boys we have to look in the mirror and the team we played in the moment, the history they have, to come back from a goal down.

“There’s a lot of things to take. The difference was in both boxes that’s for sure.

“At the end it’s the result we came to conquer. We did a lot of things right to take the game where we wanted.

“We had the best chances in the game but we didn’t put them away and that’s the reality.”

READ NEXT: Neville claims Arteta was ‘hampered enormously’ by two Arsenal stars vs Man City