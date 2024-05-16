Man Utd legend hints Rashford should succumb to ‘clear out’ with Ten Hag to ‘build around’ midfielder

Wayne Rooney thinks Marcus Rashford might be better off away from Man Utd

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has questioned if Marcus Rashford would be better off if he leaves the Premier League club.

It has been an incredibly difficult campaign for the 26-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 41 appearances this season.

His poor return comes after a season in which he found the back of the net 30 times.

Rashford’s scoring touch has eluded him all year and that has coincided with Manchester United’s wildly inconsistent form and performances under Erik ten Hag this term.

Whenever the England forward is in a slump, transfer rumours crop up. Paris Saint-Germain are a team frequently linked and with Kylian Mbappe departing, Rashford could be an ideal addition.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 How Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa competitions for 24/25

👉 Manchester United *still* on for two Premier League record lows this season

Now, this is obviously not us saying Rashford is on the same level as Mbappe – he’s not remotely close – but PSG will probably look to sign two or three players to fill the void left by the France captain, and the Man Utd player is someone who operates in the same position.

Fresh surroundings could be just what the doctor ordered for an out-of-sorts Rashford, who needs a miracle to be in contention for a starting spot at this summer’s European Championships for England.

Rooney thinks Rashford should consider Man Utd exit

On punditry duty for the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, club legend Rooney has suggested that Rashford could benefit from a transfer away from Old Trafford.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Are Man Utd and Rashford better off apart? Join the debate here.

“We all know Marcus has the capabilities to play at the top level, and we haven’t seen it,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“I just wonder is it time for Marcus to go and play somewhere else. I think he has to ask himself that question.

“I want him to stay and break records at this club. He needs to work hard and get his head down.”

Rooney names player Man Utd ‘have to build the team around’

Rooney does think Manchester United have a player that they should build around. That man is club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this month but has voiced his desire to stay at Old Trafford.

“You have to build the team around Bruno,” Rooney claimed post-match. “He’s quality and has got fight in him, and then I think all the other players, get rid of them.”

Surprised by his comments, Sky presenter David Jones asked Rooney to elaborate after he did not say United should keep any of their young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

He added: “I think you keep the young players, and you keep Bruno. I think it has to be a massive clear out. It has to be. It’s not going to be in one year, but I think it’s going to be in the next couple of years.”

“I think he (Andre Onana) has had a shaky start but has got better and better over the year,” Rooney replied. “For me, [Diogo] Dalot’s done well, [Harry] Maguire has had an in and out season. To compete in this league they need better players.

“Don’t get me wrong these players are good players. But to compete with Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal, they need better players.”

More: Man Utd | Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League? | Who will be next Man Utd manager?