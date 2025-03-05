Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has picked out Mikel Arteta’s “biggest mistake” at Arsenal, while Alan Shearer is also bemused at his huge error.

Arteta has been under pressure at times this season as they have fallen away in the Premier League title race, sitting adrift of Liverpool in our calendar year table.

The Gunners are set to miss out on the Premier League title in their third season challenging for the league, and they have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Arsenal returned to form on Tuesday night, earning a record 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The London outfit smashed seven past the Dutch outfit after only scoring two goals in their previous four matches in all competitions.

Injuries have impacted Arsenal this season as they have struggled in front of goal and they have been punished for not signing a new striker in January or last summer.

When asked whether Arsenal’s priority needs to be the signing of a No.9 this summer, Rooney responded: “Yeah, you would think so.”

“Not getting a striker in the summer was the biggest mistake I think. Getting players in January is always difficult. It’s difficult to get the right players for the right price.

“Whoever comes in [as sporting director], the priority for Arsenal has to be the No. 9. Mikel Arteta can play with a false nine but that’s the priority position.

“That position is so important. To have someone who can score you 20-30 goals a season, that’s what you need to win titles.”

Alan Shearer added: “We need to know who made that decision. Who decided not to get a striker in January or at the start of the season? They needed one last summer, never mind in January.

“We don’t know the answer to that but, clearly, that’s what they’ve missed and that’s what they’re still missing.

“There’s no doubt for me that they could have won the league by now if they had a great striker. The big strikers make a difference in the big games.”

Rooney has also told stand-in striker Mikel Merino what he needs to do while playing as a forward for Arsenal.

“I think with any forward, you’ve just got to put yourself in the right place and hope your teammates can create chances,” Rooney added.

“The Champions League is very different, especially the knockout stages, to the Premier League. Your concentration levels have to be 100%.”