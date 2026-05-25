Wayne Rooney has picked a surprise Manchester United player as his most-improved Premier League player this season and revealed he’s “delighted for Bruno” Fernandes.

Fernandes broke the Premier League record for the most assists in a single season on Sunday, notching 21 across the campaign to beat the previous joint-record of 20 held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

The United skipper was named Premier League Player of the Season after his outstanding performances helped the Red Devils qualify comfortably for the Champions League.

A number of Arsenal players were up for the gong after Mikel Arteta’s side won their first title in 22 years, but Rooney believes the award went to the right man.

“I am delighted for Bruno,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast. “He has been fantastic this season.

“For me he’s been the [Premier League] player of the year [because of] the influence he has, how driven he is and he’s scored a few goals as well. He has been the heartbeat of that team.”

Rooney also named Fernandes’ teammate Luke Shaw as the ‘most-improved player’ in the Premier League this season.

Rooney added: “I think, for me, Luke Shaw. I think Luke Shaw has been the most-improved player this season.

“I know he’s an experienced player now but I think his level this season has been much better than they have been in recent seasons.

“People might look at Kobbie Mainoo but I don’t think he’s improved it was just the fact he wasn’t playing under the former manager so it wasn’t good or bad.”

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Signing of the season

It’s admittedly not clear whether Rooney knew if he could pick players from Premier League teams other than Manchester United when making his selections on the basis of those two picks, but he did opt for an Arsenal star as his signing of the season.

Rooney said: “I think Viktor Gyokeres.

“Granit Xhaka has been brilliant for Sunderland but look at what Gyokeres has brought to Arsenal, it’s exactly what they’ve needed.

“Finishing second over the last three years, I think he’s given Arsenal something a bit different and that’s been a big factor in them winning the Premier League.”