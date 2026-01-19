Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has reserved special praise for two “excellent” players, while Michael Carrick made two “simple” changes vs Man City.

Rooney and everyone else associated with Man Utd are rightly delighted with what they saw from Carrick’s side as they deservedly beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

This was Carrick’s first game in charge at Man Utd since being appointed as Ruben Amorim’s interim replacement on a short-term deal until the summer.

Carrick helped to inspire United’s best performance of the 2025/26 campaign against Man City, though it remains to be seen whether this can be replicated in the coming weeks as they look to seal Champions League qualification.

Still, Man Utd certainly look a stronger outfit since Carrick has switched their formation and insisted that players “run and work hard”, while Rooney has also praised two stars.

“I think what Michael has done with the team wasn’t rocket science. It was a simple tweak in terms of what he’d done in terms of formation,” Rooney claimed on his BBC Sport podcast.

“I think everyone’s been talking a lot about Ruben Amorim’s formation in the back three and how it suited Man United as well.

“So he changed that, but if you go back to the last podcast we’d done when I spoke about what United need to do, it’s simple really, it’s run and work hard. It was so refreshing to see the players do that.

“I thought Amad and Dorgu on the wings were excellent, the work-rate they put in to help the full-backs out and they got into a compact shape, which I spoke about, and hit Man City on the break.”

Rooney added: “You can feel it from the fans as well, the difference in energy from the team, the confidence, the belief, the composure on the ball at the right times.

“It was night and day from what we’ve been seeing, so it was such a good day. It reminded me, when we talk about Man United’s DNA, that was it…

“Work hard, run for your team-mate, get back into shape, be hard to play against – [and then] when you get an opportunity run forward.”

Rooney has also argued why he thinks Carrick gave supporters a “taste of what it was like under Sir Alex Ferguson” at the weekend.

“I wasn’t at the stadium, I was in the BBC studios, but did you see the difference in the stadium? Even when he [Michael Carrick] walked out before the game and he’s trying to pump the crowd up,” Rooney said.

“I think the fans felt something yesterday. They got a taste of what it was like under Sir Alex Ferguson. Some of the young fans who have been through a terrible time over the last 10, 13 years, really, since Fergie left.

“They haven’t witnessed a team perform that well. I’ve been part of some of those teams as well. I’ve played in some of them.

“They haven’t witnessed a team perform that well, with that energy and that belief in their fighting and being brave with the ball, but also being resilient and tough to play against.

“Them fans felt that yesterday and hopefully that’s a glimpse of what we’ve got coming in the next 16 games.”