Wayne Rooney has pleaded with England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane to join Manchester United to help them win the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend is enjoying a remarkable season, in which he has scored 70 goals in all competitions for club and country.

In recent days, Kane has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich, partly because he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

It has been reported that Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Kane, whose current intention is to extend his contract at Bayern Munich.

“I’d love him at Manchester United…”

Man Utd have also been sporadically linked with Kane in recent years, and Rooney has now pleaded with the striker to join the Red Devils to help them win the Premier League.

“I think everyone would have an interest,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast on Kane attracting interest from elsewhere.

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“Listen, if Harry Kane’s not going to stay at Bayern Munich then I’d love him at Manchester United.

“If he’s listening: ‘Harry, you’ve got Alan Shearer’s record there… help get Manchester United back!’

“You think for Harry Kane, he’s won the Bundesliga and let’s say he goes to Barcelona, he wins La Liga… deep down he wants to win the Premier League.

“Imagine he comes to Manchester United and he’s the one to drive that, to get Manchester United back to winning the league.”

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Rooney has also explained why he thinks England’s World Cup hopes hinge on Kane and another key player.

“If we win the tournament then it’s because of them, more so Harry Kane from my point of view,” Rooney explained.

“I think Jude is one of those players who lifts his team-mates, probably not even knowing he’s doing it, in terms of desire and hunger.

“Harry is the one who you’re relying on with his goals.”

Rooney added: “Jude will have big moments and he’ll win us the game at some point, but Harry’s goals will be the one thing, I think, which if we win the tournament then it will be because of Harry’s goals.

“But there will be one game, it might be a semi-final, where it’s tight and that’s where Jude will go and take the game.”

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