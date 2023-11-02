Rooney points finger at Man Utd players and defends Ten Hag as sack rumours intensify

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has defended Erik ten Hag and has pointed the finger at the current playing squad.

The Red Devils find themselves in a tricky spot and Ten Hag now faces the biggest test of his managerial career to turn the ship around.

Man Utd have lost five of their opening 10 Premier League matches and their hopes of finishing in the top four already seem slim.

Ten Hag’s side were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup and they have struggled to find much form in the Champions League either.

According to the latest reports, Ten Hag is now on thin ice at Old Trafford and the club are understood to be considering some alternative managerial options.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane have both been linked with the job, but Rooney believes the problems lie elsewhere.

Rooney recently became the Birmingham City manager and the former Man Utd star has shared his thoughts on where things have been going wrong.

“That’s the job,” Rooney told reporters. “That’s part of the job and we all know that when we take jobs, whatever job that is.

“I know coming here [Birmingham], there’s a lot of pressure and I’m sure Ten Hag knows that at Manchester United.

“I think it’s not going as well as they would liked or would have hoped but I think the players need to take some responsibility as well. I know some of the players in there and they’re not performing to the levels I know they can.

“Ultimately, it starts and ends with the manager and that’s part of being a manager. He will get the critics, of course, after the last few weeks but I think the players can do a lot more than what they’re doing for him.”

Man Utd do have a reasonably good run of fixtures on the horizon and Ten Hag will be desperate to use this as a chance to build some momentum.

Their next three Premier League fixtures are against Fulham, Luton and Everton who are all currently in the bottom half.

The sack rumours aren’t likely to be going away any time soon and Ten Hag will be well aware that things cannot carry on like this for much longer.

