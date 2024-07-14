‘I have a feeling’ – Wayne Rooney predicts England hero v Spain in Euro 2024 final

Wayne Rooney ‘has a feeling’ about Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo ahead of England’s clash with Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Mainoo came into the starting lineup for the Three Lions in the last 16 against Slovakia and hasn’t looked back, drawing praise from fans and pundits with his mature performances in Germany.

The 19-year-old only broke into the Manchester United first team this season and is yet to make 50 senior appearances in his career, but has looked entirely unfazed throughout.

Mainoo to be ‘decisive’

Rooney is well aware of the pressures of coming into the England team at an early age but has backed the Red Devils star to be “decisive” in the final against Spain on Sunday night.

Rooney told The Times: “Mainoo has made a big difference. He takes the ball and he is able to keep it in tight spaces in the opposition half. He’s brave. He gets forward at the right times but even more importantly, as he demonstrated in the semi-final against the Netherlands, he has the ability to do important work out of possession.

“Against the Dutch he stopped four or five counterattacks, and when they played cut-backs he was in the right position to clear the ball as well.”

‘Relationship with Phil Foden’

Rooney added: “He really understands the game. He’s always in the right position and he doesn’t just stay in the middle of the pitch. In possession he goes forward or wide and creates overloads. His relationship with Phil Foden has been important. They play off each other and have the same bravery to take the ball.

“They understand each other’s movements — when Phil drops in, Kobbie will run off him and go forward. I just have a feeling about Mainoo and the final. That he is going to score and prove decisive.

“If you think of him in the tournament, he has got into good positions going forward and I think Spain will do their homework and close off space for Harry Kane, Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham. But that will leave space for a midfielder arriving late, and that Mainoo will get one from a cut-back.”