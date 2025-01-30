Wayne Rooney has revealed the advice he gave Marcus Rashford ahead of his push to leave Manchester United amid his “embarrassing” exile from Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Rashford hasn’t featured for United since mid-December when he was dropped for the Manchester derby, after which he revealed his desire for “a new challenge”.

The 27-year-old’s representatives have held talks with a number of clubs over a loan move this month but his mammoth £325,000-per-week wages are proving to be a significant hurdle to any deal.

With just four days to go before the transfer window closes, it looks likely that Rashford will be forced to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

It means the England international will need to buck up his ideas in order to play after Ruben Amorim claimed he would rather make use of his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than any player not putting in the required effort in training.

Rooney revealed he recently spotted Rashford working away from the main group with a United coach, and labelled the situation “embarrassing”.

“I went into Carrington on Sunday to take my kids to game day and Marcus Rashford was out on the training pitch with the fitness coach, but he was right over towards where the parents were walking past for the kids’ games,” said Rooney.

“I looked at him thinking how embarrassing it must be for him as parents walk past.”

Rooney also admitted he has spoken to his former team-mate on occasion, urging him to leave Old Trafford for the good of his career.

He added: “I was surprised when this started over two years ago, but now I’m not. I’ve spoken to Marcus a couple of times and I’ve given him my thoughts and feelings that he needs to leave the club, because whatever is going on his life and at United, he’s not the same.

“For him to have a fresh start, he needs to leave the club. The fact that your manager is coming out and saying that you’re not training right is crazy.”

United hero Roy Keane says Rashford should be “ashamed” having been snubbed by Amorim for his poor performances in training.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Keane said: “I can’t get involved in the conversation.

“I still can’t understand at any level – whatever’s going on with players leaving, months left on contracts – a player who doesn’t train properly.

“I don’t understand it; you might as well leave me out of this conversation.

“Especially if you think he wants to move, which is more of a reason to train properly so when you go to a new club you’re up to speed and when you leave the club at least you showed a decent attitude. He must be ashamed.”