The 2024/25 Championship sack (or mutual consent, depending on who you ask) race has already been won/lost by ex-Preston boss Ryan Lowe, but many more second-tier bosses will follow the 45-year-old in leaving their clubs this season.

We are only two games into the 2024/25 campaign but a couple of sack-threatened managers already appear to be on the plank, while others may be plucked away by trigger-happy Premier League clubs mid-season.

Novice boss Tom Cleverley (we’re all so old) has masterminded a perfect start to the season with Watford. Yet the Pozzo family’s track record of going through managers quicker than most people go through hot dinners means the 35-year-old’s job will never be secure this season.

But I’ve opted against exploiting Watford’s slapdash formula for one easy inclusion in this list and have instead picked out five other Championship clubs who are likely to be left searching for a new manager at some point this season…

Neil Harris (Millwall)

I was sceptical about Millwall’s decision to take several steps back in their progression to re-appoint club legend Harris during last season’s run-in as their board hit the panic button amidst a relegation battle.

But the Lions deserve some credit as Harris provided enough of a new manager bounce to save them from relegation and then remain in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

It was clear for all to see that his appointment reeked of short-termism and there was always going to be the risk of positivity quickly evaporating after he hardly inspired optimism at Cardiff City, Gillingham and Cambridge United.

Millwall are typically known for their ruggedness and defensive solidity. But so far this season, they have unexpectedly taken the entertainer role, losing 3-2 to Watford and 4-3 to Bristol City.

While their early-season attacking output should bode well moving forward, it is perhaps more concerning that Millwall were ahead in each of these games and ultimately came away with nothing. If they continue to throw away points and remain cut adrift in a relegation battle, it will soon become time to bid farewell to Harris once again.

READ: Rooney sack, Leeds United heartache among eight Championship opening weekend kneejerk reactions



Paul Warne (Derby County)

Millwall are expected to be in the relegation mix and they will inevitably be joined by newly-promoted Derby.

As a long-suffering Rotherham United supporter, I know better than most how lovable Warne can galvanise a club in times of disarray and he did that at Derby en route to securing their return to the Championship.

While Warne is a proven League One specialist, the same cannot be said for his Championship know-how as multiple relegations are on his CV from his time at Rotherham.

And doubts about Warne’s credentials at this level have been intensified during Derby’s start to the season, with his reserved approach to games against superior opposition contributing to their difficulties.

The Rams responded to their heavy 4-2 opening day defeat against Blackburn Rovers by beating a well-fancied Middlesbrough 1-0, but this was the type of smash-and-grab victory I became accustomed to during Warne’s time in the Championship with Rotherham and results/performances like this are certainly not sustainable in a relegation battle.

Warne is already speaking about his struggles to get quality players through the door before the transfer window closes and a club of Derby’s stature will not stand for dropping back to League One as Rotherham did. So if their relegation fears eventually become too huge, a manager change would be likely.

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Which Championship managers will be sacked/will leave this season? Join the debate here

Wayne Rooney (Plymouth Argyle)

Rooney was given a kicking in our kneejerk reactions to the Championship opening weekend and this was warranted after Plymouth’s miserable 4-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

With the anti-Rooney critics already out in force with a pitchfork at hand, the Man Utd legend needed to inspire a response from his youthful Plymouth squad last weekend. Admittedly, they could not have got much worse but they did produce an improved performance in the 1-1 home draw against Hull City.

You only have to reflect on the 38-year-old’s time at Birmingham City and the biggest cock-up of last season to see he’s made mistakes during his flailing managerial career, but you have to admire his insistence on trying to establish himself as a head coach when really, he has nothing to prove to anyone as one of the greatest footballers of his era.

Like with Derby County (albeit to a lesser extent), Rooney has inherited a bit of a mess at Plymouth as the previously well-run club descended into a shambles as they fought for Championship safety last term. They just did enough to get over the survival line but even with Morgan Whittaker still at their disposal, they arguably have a bottom-three squad and would do well to stay up again.

While Rooney does not lack passion for the job, the same cannot be said for his managerial know-how at this stage. His public criticism of his players does not help matters and I fear he’ll be left wanting with more dark days around the corner during Plymouth’s relegation battle, which may tempt them to repeat last season’s sacking of Ian Foster with their current boss to prematurely cancel a project for the short-term gain of survival.

MORE CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight best Championship summer signings include Sheffield United freebie, surprise Watford returnee

👉 How much is Southampton’s Championship play-off final win worth to the Premier League newbies?

👉 Ranking Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich from most to least likely to survive

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)

It’s not all doom and gloom for Championship managers as the ever-impressive Rohl is doing a remarkable job at Sheffield Wednesday, who would be a League One team if it were not for the remarkable great escape he inspired last season.

Dubbed pre-season promotion dark horses, Sheff Weds lived up to the hype on the opening weekend by thrashing Plymouth, but they crashed back down to earth on Sunday as a clinical Sunderland gave Rohl’s side a taste of their own medicine, earning a statement 4-0 win at The Stadium of Light.

While this performance was perhaps Sunderland’s coming-out party as a shock promotion contender ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering clash against Burnley, Sheff Weds should not be too downhearted about this result.

It’s worth remembering just how rapidly the club have progressed under Rohl, who only took over in October 2023. Given how dire a position they were in when he joined the club, the Owls had no right to seriously contest for survival last season, never mind go the whole hog and stay up.

The loss to Sunderland may mean Sheff Weds need to temper their expectations somewhat, but if Rohl stays, they will be far away from the relegation picture this season and that is a success in itself.

The problem for the Owls is the prospect of Rohl leaving mid-season is very real and even feels inevitable considering the controversial Dejphon Chansiri is still their owner. Enjoy him while you can, Sheff Weds supporters.

READ: Dyche sacked, Wolves relegated and more kneejerk reactions from the opening Premier League weekend



Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

Over at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, the scene is far from rosy. Since losing in last season’s play-off final at Wembley, their supporters have been given several punches in the gut this summer, with three of their best players – Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter – being sold to Premier League clubs.

The morale at Elland Road would not be too low had their club managed to acquire suitable replacements, but there has been an alarming lack of signings and Leeds United’s winless start to the new season has not helped matters.

In his three seasons as a Championship manager, Farke has helped his side amass 90+ points in each campaign and it was only the freakish standards set by Leicester City and Ipswich Town which saw Leeds United miss out on promotion last season.

So it was hard to argue with Leeds United’s decision to stick with Farke heading into this campaign, but their under-scrutiny board are making life difficult for the German boss as his side head into Friday’s game against Sheff Weds in desperate need of a win.

It feels bizarre saying a game on matchday three is a must-win, but Leeds United’s trip to Hillsborough does feel like one for Farke with his side suffering from a severe hangover.

A poor start to last season cost Leeds United promotion and they are at risk of a similar fate this term, with an anticipated influx of late-window signings set to be given the difficult task of immediately hitting the ground running as their new team looks to build some momentum.

Farke is not the main individual at fault for Leeds United’s current misery, but he will be the first punished in the coming weeks/months if his side’s disappointing start to the season goes on for much longer.