Rooney sacked: Birmingham City axe Man Utd legend as ‘failed experiment’ lasts just 83 days

According to reports, Championship outfit Birmingham City have sacked Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney following his ‘turbulent’ spell as manager.

Birmingham City have had a rollercoaster few months since US-based Shelby Companies Limited completed its takeover of the Championship side before the 2023/24 campaign.

After being pre-season favourites for relegation in 2022/23, the Blues surpassed expectations under John Eustace as they stayed in the Championship with relative ease.

Optimism at St Andrew’s increased in the summer after Birmingham made some impressive signings and they were being billed by some as a potential shock promotion candidate.

The Blues were living up to expectations at the start of the season but they decided to part company with Eustace in October when they sat 6th in the Championship.

It was clear that Eustace was not a big enough name for the club’s American owners, who made the rash and unpopular decision to appoint Rooney.

The Man Utd was fighting a losing battle at St Andrew’s as soon as he arrived with his appointment being subjected to huge criticism from supporters.

Rooney did not help himself as he attempted to overhaul their style of play. He made Birmingham play out of the back and had digs at his players when his system did not work.

And for the large part, it has not worked at all as Rooney has only won two of his 15 games in charge. This appalling form has seen Birmingham fall to 20th in the table and they are now just six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Telegraph have now revealed that Rooney has been sacked after his ‘turbulent 15-match reign ended as the Championship club reluctantly took action after an appalling run of results’.

Birmingham’s board ‘concluded they have no option but to dismiss him’ after their ‘failed experiment’.

FEATURE: Jude Bellingham is the Wayne Rooney of this Golden Generation; will he under-achieve too?

The report adds: ‘Birmingham’s owners will now ramp up their search for a new manager, as they move to save their season.

‘Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest head coach, has been linked but he is unlikely to make his return across the Midlands.

‘Mark Warburton is understood to have some support at the club while Gary Rowett, controversially dismissed by Birmingham in 2016, would be a popular appointment with many fans.

‘Tony Mowbray, who was dismissed by Sunderland last month, is set to emerge as a realistic contender.

‘Eustace would also be open to returning, but it is thought highly unlikely that Birmingham would consider it.’