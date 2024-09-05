According to reports, Wayne Rooney’s wife – Coleen Rooney – has blocked the Plymouth Argyle boss from taking a job in the Saudi Pro League.

Birmingham City pulled off one of last season’s biggest cock-ups when they replaced John Eustace with Rooney.

The Blues were flirting with the Championship play offs when Rooney took over in October, but the Man Utd legend won just two of his 15 games in charge before being sacked in January. The club were relegated to League One at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite this, Rooney returned to management ahead of the 2024/25 season as Plymouth Argyle made him their new head coach.

Under Rooney, Plymouth have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign. They were beaten 4-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend and they are winless in four Championship matches.

Rooney is getting pelters left, right and centre at the moment. He must feel that he can’t catch a break and he’s now received a kicking from the entertainment magazine, Heat World. Yes, you read that correctly.

A source for the magazine has given a dramatised account of ongoing conflicts between Wayne and Coleen, which obviously needs to be taken with a significant pinch of salt.

There’s some nonsense about Wayne needing to “concentrate on being a mentor” to his son Kai. But there is a more interesting tidbit about a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League.

“Wayne is still talking about the chance to go to Saudi, but Coleen has given him a firm ‘no’,” the source said.

“As far as she’s concerned, he’s had his time in the spotlight, now it’s about the kids and Coleen is very clear that, when it comes to football careers in the family, her focus is on Kai, who’s really making name for himself and is generating a lot of professional interest.

“Of course, Coleen supports Wayne and believes he can do a great job as a manager and get the recognition he deserves but, at the same time, he needs to get over himself and concentrate on being a mentor to Kai.

“It’s understandably hard enough dealing with the fact your star is no longer on the rise, but to be doing that at the same time as your sons are being catapulted to sporting fame is a double blow.

“Wayne is, of course, proud of Kai, but there has been a bit of sulkiness from him, not to mention some grouchiness and being difficult. Coleen is pretty frustrated – she’s not one for putting up with his moodiness and self-centred behaviour. She tells him he’s had it good for more than 20 years, and to get over himself.”

For the gossip lovers, there is even more tea spilt, with Rooney apparently needing a “reality check”.

“Coleen’s actually quite annoyed with Wayne,” the source added.

“She’s baffled that he seems to exist in his own little world, thinking just of himself and his career – and she’s told him to snap out of it. She thinks it’s time he took a reality check and realised that his career is now winding down.

“Wayne gets very grumpy when he hears that – he’s used to being the star of the show. But now the household is more focused on Kai and [second-eldest son] Klay, too, as he’s also showing signs of being a talented player.”