Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer have issued the same verdict on the fight between Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League.

Arsenal are back as the favourites to win the Premier League title after Man City dropped points against Everton on Monday night.

After the Gunners piled on the pressure by beating Newcastle United and Fulham, City collapsed to draw 3-3 at Everton to give up control of the title race.

Man City still have a game in hand over Arsenal, but they are five points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s side and need their rivals to drop points in their remaining three games to win the title.

However, Shearer has backed Arsenal to “win all three games” against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace to get over the line.

“No, because I think Arsenal will win all three games,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football when asked whether he thinks there will be more twists in the title race.

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“When you think about it, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players now are five games away from being legends of that football club forever.

“They can win the Champions League and they can win the Premier League. Win three in the Premier League and they’re done, win two in the Champion League and they’re champions… five games away!”

Wayne Rooney: “I’ve been strong on this and think they win the league”

Rooney has agreed with Shearer and has explained why he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.

“It was a tough game for Man City, I always thought it was a game they could slip up,” Rooney said on his BBC Sport podcast.

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“I think Arsenal win all of their games and that’s why I’ve been strong on this and think they win the league.

“This was the game I thought Man City might drop points. You never know what’s going to happen but this is what I thought would happen and it could be a really important night in the title race.

“We’ve talked about Arsenal feeling the pressure but we saw it with Man City against Everton. Players like Guehi and Semenyo haven’t won the title before and we saw the pressure.

“Arsenal have been consistent with their performances whereas Man City can be pretty up and down. When City are at their best they’re one of the best teams in Europe.

“But I think Arsenal win the title, I think they win every game. It’s not over but I do think they win every game and I hope they do to be honest.”

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He continued: “I really like Mikel Arteta, people have criticised Arsenal and the way they play but I like it and how they’ve gone about their business.

“I just think it’s their year. I hope they win it for Arteta and the work he’s put in over the past five years. It will be huge for him if they win the title.

“I just think Arsenal are efficient and professional and will win every game now.”