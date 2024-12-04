Neil Lennon has backed Wayne Rooney for a surprise next move after Plymouth Argyle after a report claimed he has ‘two games’ to save his job.

Following Rooney’s disastrous stint at Birmingham City last season, the Manchester United legend returned to management in the summer as he joined Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season and their squad remains one of the weakest in the Championship, so Rooney’s debut campaign would be a success if he keeps them up this term.

After 18 Championship games, Plymouth are 21st in the table and two points above the relegation zone. However, the pressure is growing on Rooney after back-to-back away defeats to Norwich City (6-1) and Bristol City (4-0).

Earlier this week, a report from The Telegraph revealed Rooney is ‘fighting to save Plymouth job ahead of two pivotal matches’.

‘Although there are no immediate plans to make a change, the two matches in succession against Oxford on Saturday and Swansea the following Tuesday at Home Park appear crucial to Rooney’s future. ‘In Rooney’s defence, Plymouth have an alarming list of injuries with captain Joe Edwards, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard and forwards Ibrahim Cissoko, Morgan Whittaker and Muhamed Tijani all absent.’

‘Those injury problems are recognised by the club’s board, but concerns are growing over recent results. ‘Following eight defeats from 10 away matches, fans are now starting to turn on Rooney, who was appointed in May. Some fans have even called for the return of former manager Steven Schumacher, who guided the club to the League One title in 2023 and left for Stoke City last December.’

It would be interesting to see if Rooney continues in management after he departs Plymouth, but former Celtic and Bolton boss Lennon thinks he could become Scotland’s boss “in the future”.

“Wayne Rooney managing in Scotland? Never say never,” Lennon said.

“He looks determined to be a successful manager and he’s digging in at Plymouth, they just have that inconsistency in playing at home and away from home at the moment and that’s where they have been struggling.

“He has plenty to concentrate down there before thinking about his next job, but who knows what will happen in the future.”

After Plymouth’s 4-0 loss at Bristol City at the weekend, Rooney admitted he had endured the “toughest and hardest week” of his managerial career.

“I’ve been criticised since I was a 16-year-old boy, my whole career,” Rooney said. “What you always want is weapons to fight back with – at the minute we’ve got none.

“So we have to take it on the chin and hope that we get through this, because the last two games arguably have been the toughest and hardest week of my managerial career.

“So I need to find a way to get through it, but also get that message through to the players to make sure I lift them.”

He added: “I know the support the fans have given us, and they’ve come here in numbers and it was the same on Tuesday night.

“It was very difficult walking over and not feel embarrassed to show our appreciation to the fans.”