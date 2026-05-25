Wayne Rooney has hit out at Manchester City and Aston Villa for agreeing to give guard of honours to Bernardo Silva and John Stones during Sunday’s match.

It was an afternoon of farewells at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, with Pep Guardiola, Silva and Stones having their final games at Man City.

With Man City‘s Premier League title hopes ending in their penultimate game, they could turn Sunday’s match against Aston Villa into a celebration of these three key figures.

The two players started for Man City and were given a separate guard of honour when being subbed off as the home side lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on the final day.

And this did not sit right with Rooney, who subsequently admitted that watching the scenes at the Etihad made him feel “sad”.

“It’s incredible,” Rooney told BBC Match of the Day when asked about the guard of honour for Silva and Stones.

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“I’ve seen a few things this season, and it just makes me sad that some of these things are happening in football.

“Bernardo Silva and John Stones have been incredible for Manchester City and they deserve it, but do it after the game. If I was in that Aston Villa team, I’d be fuming.”

“I’m not a great fan of that…”

Alan Shearer added: “I was surprised that Villa agreed to doing it, particularly with so long left.

“I mean, with half an hour, just over half an hour to go with one of the substitutions, so yeah, I’m in Wayne’s camp. I’m not a great fan of that while the game is going on.”

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Guardiola addressed supporters after the game and acknowledged that he had “connections” at the club “from day one”.

“I have been here for 10 years and of course the baggage, the memories that are put inside. It’s more than any of other part,” Guardiola said post-match.

“There are 20 trophies? Absolutely. If not 20 trophies they would sack me before. Win win win then it’s continue, continue, continue.

“When you are not at home and you see the trophies in the cabinet I say how happy I am because I won one league. It’s the memories, the connections I had.

“I can’t explain but the connections I had from day one, with the city I would say but especially the staff and the players.

“I knew we were connected. I’m sure John and Bernando will say the same and that is what I will bring back to Barcelona.”

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