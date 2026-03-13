Wayne Rooney has told Robbie Keane to steer clear of Tottenham after branding the players an “absolute disgrace” and tipped an alternative to come in and ultimately fail to save them from the drop.

Igor Tudor oversaw his fourth defeat in four as Spurs boss on Tuesday as Atletico Madrid put them to the sword in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie to run out 5-2 winners.

Three consecutive defeats in the Premier League leaves them just one point above the relegation zone ahead of their trip to play Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Another loss will surely bring an end to Tudor’s brief and horrific tenure; it’s a surprise he’s still in the job given the Spurs players clearly haven’t responded to his tactics and – as Antonin Kinsky will advise – are some less than mediocre man-management skills.

But Rooney believes sacking Tudor will be too little too late as the Manchester United legend predicted Spurs and “disgraceful” players will be relegated from the Premier League no matter what.

“The players need to look at themselves because I think they’ve been an absolute disgrace,” Rooney said on Stick to Football.

“The performances, the attitude, the lack of desire, the lack of fight and there’s a lack of everything in them.

“Last week I didn’t but after seeing what’s happened in the last couple of games I think they will go down.”

Gary Neville added: “I don’t think they will go down. I think if you’re going to make another change that, for me, probably needs to be today or tomorrow because you don’t wait.

“My view is they will make a change and stay up just. That’s what I think will happen.

READ MORE: Tottenham wrestling with Robbie Keane dilemma to leave Sean Dyche still in Tudor-replacement play

Former striker and current Ferencváros boss Robbie Keane is among the favourites to take over from Tudor, while Sean Dyche and former interim boss Ryan Mason are also in the frame.

And Rooney insists there’s “no way” Keane should take on the role, instead tipping former boss Tim Sherwood for the caretaker role.

Rooney added: “I think they’ll go down.

“That’s what I’m saying, if I’m Robbie Keane I wouldn’t leave a job to go into Tottenham now.

“If it was Sherwood or whoever who is out of a job I’d go in, but if I’m Robbie Keane there’s no way I’d leave a job to go into Tottenham.”

READ MORE: Who will be Spurs manager next season? ‘Dark horse’ joins Pochettino on list

Neville then said: “I don’t think that group of players will buy into the idea of bringing someone in who’s not been a coach for a long time just because they used to play for the club. They’ll just see right through that. It’ll have to be someone who’s been coaching recently.

“Sean Dyche would take that job now, 100 per cent. To be in the game and have a chance to manage a top-six team, I know they’re not at the moment, I know it’s ridiculous saying that, but they are a massive club.

“Tudor’s tried to go in a bit harder, be a bit more regimented and disciplined. It’s not working, they’re 100 per cent rejecting him. They will need someone to go in who’s got more of a man-management ability.”