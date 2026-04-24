Behdad Eghabli has forked out around £5m to send Liam Rosenior packing from Chelsea.

Liam Rosenior has been paid around £4-5m in compensation after being sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday as owners BlueCo have forked out at least £45m in termination fees since taking charge of the club.

BlueCo announced the club had ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss on Wednesday after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: The serious sadness behind the demise of LinkedIn spoofer Liam Rosenior

Rosenior signed a contract until 2032 after replacing Enzo Maresca at the helm in January but lasted just 106 days at Stamford Bridge as club insiders have detailed the reasons for his demise, including a ‘strange admission’ in a team meeting earlier this week which acted as the final nail in his Blues coffin.

The length of his deal led to suggestions BlueCo would have to pay him up to £24m in compensation, but it’s been claimed a break clause in his deal will mean he will only be pair around £4-5m.

But as the fifth permanent manager sacked by the Chelsea owners, the compensation has stacked up during their much-maligned reign.

Predecessor Maresca was paid £5-10m after leaving the club as his relationship with the hierarchy broke down.

Thomas Tuchel, who was in place when BlueCo arrived but quickly dismissed, was paid £13m, as was his replacement Graham Potter, while Mauricio Pochettino received £10m following his exit in May 2024.

It all adds up to at least £45m in compensation in less than four years of ownership.

Which manager will BlueCo be paying off next?

Journalist Ben Jacobs name-checked ten managers, including Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as he detailed the Chelsea process for finding a new manager.

Our friends at TEAMtalk report that Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle has also emerged as a surprise candidate, with ‘groundwork already carried out’ on the 38-year-old former RB Salzburg boss.

But Andoni Iraola, who will be a free agent this summer after refusing extension offers at Bournemouth, is thought to be the ‘leading candidate’, with reports suggesting ‘contact’ had already been made with the Spaniard to take the reins.

BlueCo vowed to ‘undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment’ in the club statement revealing Rosenior’s departure from the club.

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